Italy Plans to Send Largest Ever delegation of Digital Start-ups to CES in Las Vegas

MILAN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trieste-based Area Science Park, one of Italy's leading research and innovation centres, is teaming up with Teorema Engineering and the Italian Trade Agency to bring a large delegation of digital start-up inventors and entrepreneurs to the Consumer Electronics Show, to be held in Las Vegas from January 7 to January 10, 2020.

The idea is to select the best of Italian tech startups in order to showcase their achievements at the world's largest tech show, and offer them the opportunity to present their talent and innovative skills on the global market.

"In recent years, the Italian start-up market has grown significantly", explains Stefano Casaleggi, Managing Director of Area Science Park. "The number of innovative startups has increased, the quality of the projects has improved, and meanwhile we are observing more and more synergy between these new realities and already established companies. We strongly believe that startups can be a driver for economic growth and for the competitiveness of the country's industry. This is why, mindful of the positive results achieved last year, in 2020 we plan to bring the biggest delegation ever to CES next January."

In January 2019, Area Science Park and its partners brought to Las Vegas 50 startups coming from different sectors: Food, Health & Wellness, Smart Transportation, Smart Cities, Smart Home, Digital Service and Robotics. In 2020, the number of startups is expected to be significantly higher, with a particular attention to the field of the digital economy.

The call for entries opens on June 15, 2019 and closes on July 30, 2019. The announcement of selection will be published on Area Science Park website (www.areasciencepark.it).

Area Science Park is a leader in public-private partnerships in fields as far-ranging as genetic medicine, process innovation, artificial intelligence and digital start-ups. Together with Teorema Engineering, Area has created The Italian Laboratory for Technology (Tilt), to assist early life high-tech companies. Among the partners for CES 2020 are the Italian Trade Agency, Cariplo Factory, B Heroes and e-Novia.

