Italy Made More Precious Thanks to Vicenzaoro Organized by Italian Exhibition Group

Starting September 7th in the city of Palladio, the International Jewellery Show and a focus on Salvator Dalí.

VICENZA, Italy, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Saturday, September 7th to Wednesday the 11th, Italy will be covered in gold and precious stones. Vicenzaoro September, among the most awaited shows by international jewellery buyers and organized by IEG (Italian Exhibition Group), will take place in the city of Vicenza, one of Italy's most important gold manufacturing districts and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Vicenza is also just 30-minutes from Venice where the "Venice Film Festival" takes place at the same time.

As a place to be for industry professionals to find the very best of the entire supply chain on display and connect with the most exclusive brands from around the world, the Show will play an essential role ahead of the end-of-year sales season.

Buyers from more than 120 countries will gather together again to share information and experiences, as well as discuss and learn about the sector's hottest themes from renowned opinion leaders. As per the show's tradition, exhibitors will be placed into six different communities - ICON, LOOK, CREATION, ESSENCE, EXPRESSION, EVOLUTION - allowing international buyers to live a true one-stop-shop boutique experience.

"Spreading Sustainability" will be the Show's transversal theme, developed with educational talks and seminars, starting from VISIO.NEXT, the summit of International experts from the world of fashion, journalists, influencers, Government Representatives and leading companies in the jewellery sector discussing and sharing their visions of sustainability and CSR best practices.

Vicenzaoro's unique exhibition concepts include The Design Room - devoted to high range designers, The Watch Room - a capsule collection of 12 independent brands - and T.Evolution - dedicated to companies specializing in the design, production and sale of high-tech machinery and tools for jewellery -.

The Jewellery TrendBook 2021+, the "bible of buying behavior", is focused on design and consumer trends across the jewellery and gem industries ahead of time. The book provides a summary of studies and research into consumption evolutions and emerging trends, and will be presented by IEG's independent observatory Trendvision Jewellery+ Forecasting.

The city of Palladio will welcome the exhibition's guests with the third edition of VIOFF, Vicenzaoro's official Fuori Fiera Off-Show event, under the name of GOLDEN ARTS: three days entirely devoted to the world of art in all its many aspects, with an extraordinary focus on Salvator Dalì.

