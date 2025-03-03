ITALY, KEY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO KICKS OFF WITH A FULL PROGRAMME OF INTERNATIONAL EVENTS ON ENERGY EFFICIENCY

From 5 th to 7 th March at Rimini Expo Centre, more than 100 events, defined by the TSC, featuring experts and speakers from the academia and research worlds, companies, associations and institutions;

Key topics include: energy cost control, new opportunities, innovative tools to finance the energy transition

RIMINI, Itay, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY-The Energy Transition Expo, IEG-Italian Exhibition Group's energy transition and efficiency event of reference in Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean basin, will be back from 5th to 7th March at Rimini Expo Centre, Italy, with a full programme of international events.

"Over 100 events, meetings and conferences, defined by the event's TSC, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini, are scheduled at KEY," announces IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni. "The event has become an indispensable appointment for the sector's global community, which wants to keep up with the latest innovations, regulations, tools and technologies that are shaping the future of energy."

Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director IEG explains "Much more than an Expo, KEY25 is a powerhouse of content for an all-round insight into energy transition and to discover market trends and prospects by engaging with leading industry experts from the academic and research worlds, companies, associations and institutions."

Christian Previati, Exhibition Manager adds "The central themes of the events include energy cost control, new opportunities, including employment, that the energy transition offers and the innovative tools to finance it."

The new edition, the third stand-alone, will be the largest ever with more than 1,000 exhibitors in attendance (up by more than 20% compared to 2024), of which more than 30% will be international.

Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), collaboration with leading sector Associations, and an extensive, worldwide network of agents, about 350 hosted buyers and delegations from over 50 countries are expected to attend.

The programme of events at the link: www.key-expo.com/eventi-internazionali

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/5166842/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg