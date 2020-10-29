Italy: Environmental topics in the Euro Mediterranean area and North Africa at Ecomondo and Key Energy's digital double green week - online from 3 to 15 November

en.ecomondo.com en.keyenergy.it

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest digital exhibition for the green world, Ecomondo and Key Energy, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and leader in Europe for the circular economy and renewable energies, is ready on the starting blocks and, at its 2020 edition, will be the virtual meeting point for the most authoritative supply chains and communities. An exceptional catalogue of innovative products and a first-class programme of conferences, workshops and exclusive events for an Italian and international audience, online from 3rd to 15th November, for a veritable digital double green week that will favour networking and trade between companies and buyers. Content available in English and with simultaneous translation, in streaming and during the days to follow on en.ecomondo.com and en.keyenergy.it.

The digital platform content will be further enriched day by day with interventions from top experts within the sector and with the support of high-profile scientific committees presided over by Professor Fabio Fava (Ecomondo), who is also Italy's representative in the OECD's Working Party on Biotechnology, Nanotechnology and Converging Technologies (Paris), and engineer Gianni Silvestrini (Key Energy), both highly qualified in their respective disciplines in Italy and abroad.

On Tuesday, 3rd November, the spotlights will be on the beacon conference entitled The Bluemed Pilot Initiative: featuring the EU European Commission, the CNR (National Research Council) and PlasticsEurope, the European association of plastics manufacturers, to discuss the risk of plastic pollution in the Mediterranean basin. This will be followed by the International plenary session on the Green Deal of the States General of the Green Economy for a comprehensive debate between national and international institutional representatives and companies.

Best practices for green growth and circular economy for innovative Mediterranean SMEs, organized by Green Growth Community, will be presenting seven projects financed by the Interreg MED Programme and Life Programme 2021-2027 Financing the European Green Deal will focus on intervention areas and subsidized programmes in the next seven years to facilitate the shift towards a sustainable circular economy.

Other topics under discussion will be the measures in the European Commission's new plan, The New Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP 2.0), while in the field of Water Cycle management regarding water supply in the Mediterranean basin, 1st FIT4REUSE Water Reuse Day, the project coordinated by the Alma Mater Studiorum University of Bologna.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts:

Press Office Manager:

Marco Forcellini

marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it

International Press Office Coordinator:

Silvia Giorgi

silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it

+39-(0)541-744814

Related Links

https://www.iegexpo.it



SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group