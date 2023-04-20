Italy Data Center Market to Witness Investment of $3.65 Billion by 2028, Google Partnered with TIM, an Italian Telco, for its Cloud Region in Milan - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Italy data center market will grow at a CAGR of 3.29% from 2022-2028.

Italy Data Center Market

Italy is a prominent and emerging data center market in Western Europe. There is a high demand for cloud services from Italian enterprises. In December 2021, the country's Government allocated around $950 million to develop a national cloud to migrate its workloads carrying sensitive data to the cloud, which will be completed by the end of 2025. Investments in Italy data centers will be driven by submarine cable deployment, cloud migration, 5G deployment, and other digitalization initiatives. The advent of new entrants will provide significant data center investments during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 3.65 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 370 thousand Sq. Ft (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 80 Mw (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 3.29 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 840 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028



Milan is a prominent data center hub in Italy and hosts the country's maximum number of facilities, constituting over 26% of the existing data center area. A strong base of hyperscale operators and colocation data center providers leads Milan.

The increasing demand for cloud services from huge industries has made it a hub for cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. In June 2022, Google partnered with TIM, an Italian telco, and opened a cloud region in Milan. Further, the Italy data center market has a presence of local and global colocation and telecom operators such as Aruba, Equinix, Irideos, Telecom Italia, and SUPERNAP Italia, among others. The growing digitalization and introduction of new submarine cables expand the country's data center footprint. There are 24 submarine cables and nine upcoming ones, increasing the country's digital connectivity.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Milan



Other Cities

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Nutanix

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Ariatta

Eiffage

EDITEL

DBA PRO

Future-tech

ISG

In-Site

NORMA Engineering

Starching

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Climaventa Climate Technologies

Cummins

Emicon

Legrand

HiRef

Honeywell International

Piller Power Systems

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Pramac

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Amazon Web Services

Aruba

Equinix

Microsoft

Telecom Italia

IRIDEOS

SUPERNAP Italia

New Entrants

Geoveda

Compass Datacenters

Google

STACK Infrastructure

Vantage Data Centers

