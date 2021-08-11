Italy Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Italy data center market report.

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.80% during the period 2020−2026. Italy data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 74 existing and 4 upcoming facilities spread across 28 Cities, including Milan and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Italy is an emerging data center market in Western Europe and has become a hotbed of activity for cloud service providers such Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, as well as local and global colocation providers. Increase in cloud adoption, increasing procurement of renewable energy, and implementation of 5G and advanced technologies such as IoT and big data will be major drivers for data center development in Italy in coming years. With around 34 existing third party data centers, Milan is the major data center hub in Italy , with its data centers contributing to over 70% of the existing power capacity in the country. Rome , Bologna, Arezzo, and Brunello also received data center investments in 2020. Equinix, Aruba , Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, Telecom Italia, Seeweb, SUPERNAP Italia, Irideos, Retelit, Fastweb, and BT Italia are among the major colocation operators in Italy . The government has been taking various initiatives to create free trade zones and special economic zones across the country, which will benefit industries and enterprises in terms of tax reduction and reduction of admission and submission charges. SEZs have been established in Genoa , Sicily , Campania , Calabria , Puglia, and other such regions. Italy generates over 40% of its energy using renewable energy sources, that is expected to reach 70% by 2030. It is Europe's third-largest producer of renewable energy, with hydroelectric power contributing the maximum, followed by solar power.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Italy

Facilities Covered (Existing): 74



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 28 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Italy

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 11 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 20 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Italy Data Center Market – Segmentation

In terms of storage, enterprises have shown high interest in the procurement of all-flash storage infrastructure. In 2016, Pure Storage and Arrow signed an agreement to adopt the Pure Storage all-flash storage array within Italy .

. Majority of the data centers in Italy are equipped with N+1 redundancy of UPS systems which can increase of up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. Equinix's ML5 phase-1 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundant UPS and N+1 redundant standby power.

are equipped with N+1 redundancy of UPS systems which can increase of up to 2N redundancy as per client requirements. Equinix's ML5 phase-1 data center facility is equipped with N+1 redundant UPS and N+1 redundant standby power. Italy is a favorable location for both water and air-based cooling systems as majority of the country is surrounded by waterbed. The data centers built in Italy are adopting free cooling to cool the facilities. For instance, Aruba data centers are equipped with free cooling.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Milan

Other Cities

Italy Data Center Market – Dynamics

Italy generates over 40% of its energy using renewable energy sources, that is expected to reach 70% by 2030. It is Europe's third-largest producer of renewable energy. Hydroelectric power is the leading source of renewable energy. Several data center providers are using renewable energy to power data centers, leading to operations of sustainable data center development. Aruba expanded its Milan data center facilities (DC-B & DC-C), which will be powered by solar panels installed on the sidewalls & roof and hydropower. The company is investing in the development of hyper cloud data center (IT4) in Rome, powered 100% by renewable energy sources. In 2021, Italian renewable energy firm ERG signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Telecom Italia in Italy to supply 3.4 TWh of green energy.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

5G Deployment & IoT Leading Edge Data Center Deployment

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Centers in Italy

Rise in Submarine Cable Deployments

Cloud Adoption is Driving Data Center Demand

Italy Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

(White Floor Area and Power Capacity) Milan



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Nutanix

Oracle

Pure Storage

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Ariatta

DBA PRO

Eiffage

EDITEL

Future-tech

ISG

In-Site

NORMA Engineering

Starching

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Cummins

Eaton

Emicon

HiRef

Honeywell International

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pramac

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Investors

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Aruba

Equinix

Microsoft

Telecom Italia

Vantage Data Centers

