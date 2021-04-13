Italgas Now World's Largest User of Picarro Natural Gas Asset Management Solution

Picarro started working with Italgas in 2017 as a service provider and a trusted technology partner. Italgas has used Picarro's Asset Management Solution to conduct compliance and emissions quantification surveys, and to utilize the collected data for advanced asset management of its entire 73,000-kilometer network. As a result, the company has been able to reduce alerts significantly exceeding regulatory expectations and be one of the first DSO in Europe since 2019 to actually measure the emissions of their network. In 2021, Italgas will be able to further mitigate their emissions and execute an optimized pipeline replacement plan based on the data and analysis performed with the Picarro technology.

"Italgas is always committed to reducing environmental impact of its activities and improving further safety through efficient management of the gas delivery infrastructure, processes and services," said Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas. "By providing expert services, highly accurate gas analyzers, and powerful predictive analysis capabilities, Picarro has been instrumental in further improving the effectiveness of our verification activities, enabling us meet our goals and give a concrete answer to the European Commission's recommendations regarding the mitigation of climate-changing emissions."

"As the world's natural gas infrastructure ages, reducing emissions and ensuring safety becomes more difficult and more costly," said André Bals, Managing Director for Picarro Europe. "Pipeline operators are now looking at innovation to improve their asset management efficiency and sustainability, relying on new, predictive tools to optimize maintenance and assist in decisions for proactive replacement of pipelines within their infrastructure. With Italgas using our gas asset management solution, we're pleased to be a critical part of the solution to these growing challenges."

About Italgas

Italgas is the leading gas distributor in Italy and third in Europe: it manages a distribution network that extends for a total of about 73,000 kilometers through which it has distributed about 9 billion cubic meters of gas to 7.7 million users. The Group, including its non-consolidated subsidiaries, holds 1,887 concessions, with a historical presence in the country's major cities, including Turin, Venice, Florence, Rome and Naples. For more information on Italgas, visit: www.italgas.it.

Picarro, Inc.

Picarro is the industry leader in advanced leak detection and emissions quantification for natural gas distribution. Picarro's Asset Management Solution is a hardware-enabled data analytics platform that combines mobile methane emissions measurements and other data sources with powerful analytics, enabling natural gas operators to manage their networks to be more safe, clean and cost-effective than ever before, increasing capital efficiency while simultaneously reducing operational and environmental risks in their infrastructure.

For more information on Picarro's gas asset management solutions, visit: energy.picarro.com.

SOURCE Picarro, Inc.