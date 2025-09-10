Italgas Expands Use of Picarro Network Intelligence Solutions Following Acquisition of 2i Rete Gas

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MILAN, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a global leader in methane emission management and reduction solutions, today announced that Italgas, following its recent acquisition of 2i Rete Gas, will extend the deployment of Picarro's Network Intelligence technology and solutions to cover its newly expanded infrastructure. Italgas now serves approximately 13 million customers with more than 150,000 kilometers of distribution main pipes in Italy and Greece, making it Europe's largest gas distribution system operator (DSO). Deploying Picarro's data-driven solutions will further strengthen its leadership in digital transformation of gas network operations.

Through its partnership with Picarro, Italgas has been firmly at the forefront of Network Intelligence. Picarro's advanced data and analytics solutions enable the DSO to manage its network operations—including leak detection and repair (LDAR) programs, methane emissions abatement and predictive asset maintenance—with unmatched accuracy. These capabilities support Italgas in enhancing safety, reducing methane emissions in line with the highest industry standard (OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard), and extending the lifespan of critical gas assets.

"Picarro's Network Intelligence is central to the realization of our growth strategy, supporting the digitization and AI-driven transformation of our networks," said Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas. "With the actionable insights provided by Picarro technology, we can boost efficiency, safety, environmental protection, and service quality for all of the more than 4,000 towns in which we operate and the 13 million customers we serve in Italy and Greece."

"Italgas's commitment to making its energy infrastructures increasingly resilient and safe is unmatched in Europe," said Alex Balkanski, President and CEO of Picarro Inc. "By expanding its adoption of Picarro's Network Intelligence, Italgas is setting a new standard for operational excellence, efficiency, and sustainability at an impressive scale."

From Leak Detection to Network Intelligence

Picarro's integrated solution combines advanced hardware, cutting-edge analytics, and robust software to deliver unparalleled insights into methane emissions, network safety, and operational efficiency. Operators leverage Advanced Mobile Leak Detection (AMLD) technology to create a data-driven, GIS-centric representation of a gas network and its emissions. They tap into this holistic and consolidated view to strategically plan maintenance activities, deploy resources and maximize asset value. By embracing Network Intelligence, operators can enhance safety, meet regulatory demands, and lead the way in environmental stewardship.

Scaling Network Intelligence Across the Globe

Picarro technology and solutions are now employed by more than 50 DSOs worldwide, serving over 50 million customers. Over the past decade, our DSO partners have cumulatively collected actionable data on more than 1.5 million kilometers of gas mains, are on pace to cover 800,000 kilometers of mains in 2025 and expect to accelerate their coverage even more in the years ahead.

About Italgas

Italgas is the leading gas distribution system operator in Italy and, following the acquisition of 2i Rete Gas, the largest in Europe. With approximately 13 million customers and over 150,000 kilometers of pipeline, Italgas is committed to advancing innovation, safety, and sustainability in the energy transition. For more information, visit www.italgas.it/en.

About Picarro

Picarro is a global leader in leak management and emissions reduction, providing operators with tools to revolutionize risk management. The enterprise solution helps lower emissions, optimize asset management, and reduce costs within a unified framework. With Picarro Network Intelligence technology and analytics, operators can proactively manage leaks, prioritize critical issues, and assess gas system health and performance continuously. For more information, visit www.picarro.com/gas.

