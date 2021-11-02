ITAB Shop Concept: Interim Report 9 Months - January-September 2021

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER − JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021

Net sales increased by 16 percent to SEK 1,464 million (1,258)

(1,258) Operating profit amounted to SEK 45 million (83)

(83) Profit after financial items totalled SEK 37 million (51)

(51) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 20 million (33)

(33) Earnings per share totalled SEK 0.09 (0.30) 1)

(0.30) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -17 million (128)

In the third quarter, profit after financial items was impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -30 million (-12). 2)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 145 million (157)

(157) Profit after financial items excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 67 million (63)

(63) Net debt totalled SEK 1,185 million (2,082)

(2,082) Net debt excluding leases decreased to SEK 488 million (1,378)

INTERIM PERIOD − JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2021

Net sales increased by 17 percent to SEK 4,475 million (3,816)

(3,816) Operating profit amounted to SEK 185 million (158)

(158) Profit after financial items totalled SEK 122 million (85)

(85) Profit after tax amounted to SEK 79 million (55)

(55) Earnings per share totalled SEK 0.42 (0.53) 1)

(0.53) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -73 million (511)

In the interim period, profit after financial items was impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -87 million (-54). 2)

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 468 million (406)

(406) Profit after financial items excluding non-recurring items amounted to SEK 209 million (139)

1) In connection with ITAB's recapitalisation in 2021, the number of shares increased by 115,716,762 to a total of 218,100,192 shares.

2) Non-recurring items mainly consist of expenses relating to transformation work under ITAB's One ITAB strategy. Refer to Note 4 on page 11 in the interim report.

CEO's comments –

CONTINUED POSITIVE PERFORMANCE DESPITE EXTERNAL CHALLENGES

As society opens up after varying degrees of lockdown during the pandemic, we are seeing increasing signs that consumers in most of our markets are returning to stores and are once again seeking out social shopping experiences that stimulate all of the senses, something that only physical trade can offer. Our customers have also become increasingly optimistic and are once again planning to make investments for the future, which has been reflected in a favourable order intake for ITAB in 2021 to date. With our complete solutions, broad product and service offering and all of our passionate employees, we at ITAB are able to strengthen our customers' competitiveness in an optimal manner, despite challenges in the form of disruptions in the global supply chain and high raw material prices, which are having a short-term impact on our production and sales.

Demand remained strong in our various geographic markets during the third quarter where especially our customers in grocery developed positively, at the same time as the fast and relatively sharp price increases for raw materials and other input goods as well as the global supply disruptions have had a negative impact on the efficiency in ITAB's production, logistics and installations – and thereby our profit trend. However, the underlying improvement in profitability continues, primarily driven by the ongoing transformation work on our path to 'One ITAB', concludes President & CEO Andréas Elgaard.

For the full CEO's comments, refer to the interim report.

The information in this report is such that ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 7:00 a.m. CET on 2 November 2021.

The attached document is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original interim report. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)36-31 73 00

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0)70-660 31 32

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 JÖNKÖPING, Sweden

itab.com, itabgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/interim-report-9-months--january-september-2021,c3444941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/862/3444941/1489863.pdf ITAB Interim Report Q3 2021 Eng

SOURCE ITAB Shop Concept