IT Veteran Shrikant Shitole Appointed CEO of iValue InfoSolutions

Shrikant would be taking over from KrishnaRaj Sharma (KRS), who has led iValue through a strong growth phase, along with raising capital from a reputed Private Equity Firm. KRS has steered iValue into being an Enterprise Company with significant reshaping of iValue footprint in India as well as the SEA markets. His extensive leadership experience & his demonstration of building successful organization & businesses, KRS will now be overseeing the South-East Asian markets. We are confident that KRS will continue to be a force in developing and driving iValue forward – in a very exciting but also challenging time.

Welcoming Shrikant into the new role, Mr. Sunil Pillai, Founder & Managing Director of iValue InfoSolutions said, "I am delighted to welcome Shrikant as CEO of iValue. I have known him for his ability in managing product and solutions business for a long time now. I look forward to leveraging his entrepreneurial abilities to accelerate and disrupt existing and new markets. His strategic vision as well as operational expertise and rigor will be pivotal for the company's next phase of growth and success, and the iValue Board looks forward to working with him."

Shrikant comes with experience and significant exposure handling multiple global companies. In his last role at FireEye Technologies, he was designated as Country Head for India Region. His prior assignments were Symantec Software, Nelco Ltd., Cisco Systems, Sify Ltd, Siemens Ltd and Tata Telecom Ltd.

Accepting the responsibilities coming on board at iValue, Mr. Shrikant Shitole, CEO at iValue InfoSolutions said, "Thanks to KRS and his able leadership, iValue has grown into a remarkable organisation. It would be an honour to learn, work, deliver, and expand on our strategic imperatives to transform and modernise our business, remove complexity for our partners, and become an indispensable organisation behind the numerous brands we support."

Nagesh Belur

Nagesh.b@iValue.co.in

SOURCE iValue InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd