IT Revolution Announces First Round of Speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020

IT transformation trailblazers, Jonathan Smart, Dominica DeGrandis, Manuel Pais and more, to share experience reports on leadership, culture, DataOps, next-gen ops and more during immersive three-day event

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the first round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur ). The event is hosted at the Intercontinental London - the O2 from 23-25 June. It is the premier conference for technology leaders at large, complex organizations that are implementing DevOps principles and practices in the UK and Continental Europe. Blind Bird registration is available until 17 February and offers a 37 percent savings off the full registration price.

To take advantage of Blind Bird pricing for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/register/ ). Attendees are encouraged to register early, as the event has sold out in previous years.

The first speakers announced for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2020 are:

Chris Bergh , CEO and Head Chef, DataKitchen

, CEO and Head Chef, DataKitchen Dominica DeGrandis , Principal Flow Advisor, Tasktop

, Principal Flow Advisor, Tasktop Jeffrey Fredrick , Author, "Agile Conversations"

, Author, "Agile Conversations" Courtney Kissler , VP, Global Technology, Nike

, VP, Global Technology, Nike Manuel Pais , Author, "Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow"

, Author, "Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow" Matthew Parker , Author, "Radically Collaborative Workplace"

, Author, "Radically Collaborative Workplace" Scott Prugh , Chief Architect and VP Software Development, CSG

, Chief Architect and VP Software Development, CSG Matthew Skelton , Author, "Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow"

, Author, "Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow" Jonathan Smart , Partner, Enterprise Agility, Deloitte

, Partner, Enterprise Agility, Deloitte Douglas Squirrel, Author, "Agile Conversations"

John Willis , Senior Director, Global Transformation Office, Red Hat

"This year, we will have our fifth DevOps Enterprise event in London. And, as always, the entire programming committee is working hard to create the best learning experience for technology leaders," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "We always strive to ensure that the upcoming conferences are even better than our last — and I'm always excited by how leaders sharing their amazing achievements continue to inspire the entire community to reach even higher."

Interested in Speaking? Proposals to speak at DevOps Enterprise Summit 2020 will be accepted until 17 February. Submit here: (https://devopsenterprisesummits2020.busyconf.com/proposals/new)

The programming committee is still looking for submissions related to the following topics:

Experience Reports from Top Global Brands

Spanning the Business and Technology Divide

Next-Generation Operations and Infrastructure

Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)

Transformational Leadership, Psychological Safety, Learning Organizations

Liberating Data and DataOps

What is DevOps Enterprise Summit?

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for the technology leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices. The event programming emphasizes the evolving business, technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to successfully lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. The goal is to give leaders the tools and practices they need to develop and deploy software faster and to win in the marketplace.

Entering its fifth year in Europe and seventh year in the United States, DevOps Enterprise provides keynotes, panels, breakouts, a community space for spontaneous gatherings, and an expo hall. Sessions will be led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes will feature industry luminaries as well as speakers from well-known companies who will share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

Share This: The 1st round of speakers at @DOES_EUR is out! Register at blind bird rates to see @dominicad, @ChrisBergh, @manupaisable, @ScottPrugh, @botchagalupe, @jonsmart, @matthewpskelton, @chawklady and more. For more info, visit https://events.itrevolution.com/ | #DOES20

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution (https://itrevolution.com/) assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 18

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/346968/IT_Revolution___Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://itrevolution.com/



SOURCE IT Revolution