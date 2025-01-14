ISX Financial® Launches New Globally Accepted flykk® Debit Card in Working with Diners Club International®

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- flykk®, the pan-European and UK digital payment app, announces the launch of its new flykk® Diners Club International® debit card in several priority markets. This offering combines the best of both worlds: the convenience and security of a globally accepted debit card with all the robust benefits Diners Club International® offers.

With the new flykk® Diners Club International® Card, users can enjoy a range of exclusive Diners Club benefits, including access to more than 1,500 airport lounges and experiences around the world, travel insurance, and purchase protection. Additionally, the flykk® Diners Club International® Card also offers a range of other features and benefits that can delight users, including access to millions of amenities and premium Wi-Fi hotspots.

Key features of the flykk® app, which flykk® Diners Club cardholders can access, include bank transfers, free flykk-to-flykk transfers, dedicated money remittance channels and global money transfers. Users can easily transfer money between their flykk® account and European Union (EU) bank accounts, as well as between other flykk® users.

"Launching this partnership with Diners Club International® is a significant milestone for ISX Financial," said Nikogiannis Karantzis, CEO of ISX Financial. "By combining the innovative flykk® payment app with the benefits of the Diners Club International® Card, we strive to offer users an unparalleled payment experience both online and in-store. With the flykk® Diners Club International® Card, users can enjoy all the convenience and security of a debit card, together with a range of other features and benefits that support their lifestyle."

Diners Club is accepted at millions of merchant locations and over 1.2 million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Diners Club is part of the Discover® Global Network, the fastest growing global payments network[1]. Comprised of Diners Club International®, Discover Network, PULSE®, and more than 25 alliance partner networks across the globe, Discover Network has 345 million Discover Global Network Cardholders worldwide[2] and facilitated $589B+ in global transactions in 2023.

The flykk® debit card is now available to users in selected markets in the EU, with plans to expand to additional markets in the coming months. To learn more about flykk® and its innovative payment solutions, visit the flykk® website at www.flykk.it.

"By combining our world-class benefits, services, and capabilities with flykk's comprehensive payment technology, we're able to offer users a more seamless payment experience," said Matt Sloan, Vice President of International Markets, EMEA at Discover® Global Network. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at ISX Financial to bring even more innovative payment solutions to users around the world."

To learn more about the flykk® Diners Club Debit Card: www.flykk.it

To learn more about the ISX Financial and Discover Global Network partnership: https://insights.discoverglobalnetwork.com/insights/james-cameron-isx-financial-partnership

About ISX Financial:

ISX Financial EU PLC is a 'banktech' company that leverages its own technology to provide financial services to merchants across the EEA & UK. The company's combined payments stack and infrastructure provides a complete end-to-end transactional banking, FX, remittance and payment processing capability.

ISXMoney's multi-Currency IBAN accounts coupled with PaidBy® instant open banking provides merchants with a tailored payment solution to reach any UK or EEA bank account holders.

ISX Financial's consumer product flykk®, is a digital wallet that combines all its financial technology and infrastructure to create a retail product. flykk® is a two-sided network developed on ISX' Financial's own platform that links both merchants and consumers around the globe to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. flykk® allows customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds, with the benefits of a Diners card for point-of-sale transactions.

ISX Financial's subsidiary Probanx® also develops payment infrastructure for third parties, and provides connectivity to central banks, banks around the world and major card schemes.

[1] Based on signed network alliance agreements over the past fourteen years with major payment networks within respective countries - Panoramic Research study, conducted 2022

[2] Based on data provided to Discover by Network Alliances participants and other third party sources as of December 31, 2023.

