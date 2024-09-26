ISUOG 2024 | Redefining Women's Health with SonoScape's New Fenix 80 Series

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SonoScape (300633.SZ), a prominent innovator in medical technology specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, endoscopic diagnosis and treatment, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and cardiovascular intervention solutions (IVUS), proudly showcased its advancements as a platinum sponsor at the ISUOG World Congress 2024 in Budapest.

2024 marks a pivotal year for SonoScape with the premiere of its newly-launched Fenix 80 Series. In celebration of this launch, SonoScape hosted 12 expert-led lectures within its "SonoElite Club" and supported two master classes featuring live demonstrations and tutorials. With participation from 14 globally renowned doctors and professors, SonoScape's sessions attracted around 2,000 attendees, fostering a highly professional and dynamic atmosphere. The company's presence garnered widespread praise and positive feedback from the international medical community.

With its continued commitment to innovation and excellence, SonoScape remains at the forefront of advancing women's health through cutting-edge technology. The successful launch of the Fenix 80 Series at ISUOG 2024 underscores the company's dedication to empowering healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide. As SonoScape looks ahead, it is poised to further shape the future of medical imaging and provide transformative solutions that redefine the standard of care in OB/GYN and beyond.

Fenix 80 Series

Starting from a foundation of "Caring for Women", the Fenix 80 Series offers a comprehensive solution tailored to women's healthcare needs, including gynecology, reproductive health examinations, prenatal screening, and postpartum rehabilitation.

Based on the C-Field+™ platform, this premium ultrasound product achieves substantial advancements in intelligent image recognition and sophisticated features, presenting a multidisciplinary, integrated, and smart clinical solution.

The Fenix 80 Series achieves heightened performance through an upgraded intelligent hash rate platform which leverages novel XPUs technology. Coupled with the Omni-Intelligence system, it harnesses AI-driven signal processing to optimize signal selection universally, enhancing user interaction via adaptable workflow management, which leads to superior computational power and accelerated diagnostic efficiency.

About

Founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, SonoScape has committed itself to "Unlocking Life's Potential" by providing ultrasound, endoscopy, MIS, IVUS solutions and delivering first-rate services. Ranked as the top 10 ultrasound brands globally, SonoScape reinvests 20% of its revenue into R&D annually, whilst establishing seven R&D centers worldwide.

For more information, please visit at https://sonoscape.com/.

For any inquiries regarding SonoScape, please kindly contact at market@sonoscape.net.