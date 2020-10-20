Istanbul City Wi-Fi Wins Smart Cities Award, Based on Aptilo Technology

One of the world's largest municipality Wi-Fi deployments

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Istanbul city Wi-Fi service, enabled by a solution from Aptilo Networks, has won the Telecoms World Smart Cities Award. The network has around 8,000 access points. Every year, 16 million citizens and 10 million visitors get access to a high-capacity Wi-Fi service.

The administration of Istanbul needed a Wi-Fi service that could scale and provide various stakeholders with advanced functionality. The Aptilo Service Management Platform™ with its Venue Wi-Fi Manager™ multitenancy functionality fulfilled all the requirements.

"With a Wi-Fi network that looks and behaves like a large operator network, we needed a carrier-class solution," said Erol Özgüner, CIO Istanbul City. "With Aptilo's advanced functionality for cellular- and Wi-Fi-based IoT connectivity, we already have today the foundation to enter the Internet-of-everything era."

Users of the Istanbul Wi-Fi service get high bandwidth and short response times wherever they are. There are up to five different quota buckets that control the data consumption and that can be used at different types of locations. The solution from Aptilo keeps track of where the users access the Wi-Fi service and applies the right bucket depending on the location.

The multitenancy functionality in Aptilo's platform makes it possible for Istanbul city to tailor the look and feel for the different venues. Through banner areas at the login portal, users can get the latest information for that location and view advertisements.

Furthermore, quality-of-service control and quota profiles can be adjusted by location and user group, and for special dates such as national holidays.

"This advanced large-scale Wi-Fi service and the grand vision for the future make Istanbul city a worthy winner of the award," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "We are very proud to have been part of the project and to have contributed to its success."

