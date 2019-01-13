IST Expands its Mobile Apps and Portal Offering Through an Alliance With BlueCrunch

CAIRO, January 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

IST is proud to announce a strategic alliance and investment with BlueCrunch, a leading digital enabler software company that helps brands and corporates improve their digital interactions through mobile apps and portals with end-customers. The IST BlueCrunch alliance will bring together two leading Customer Experience (CX) innovators that will harmonise and simplify the delivery of innovative world-class CX solutions that will directly impact end-customers.

BlueCrunch will add Mobile Apps and fully immersive web portals to IST's portfolio of CX solutions to all our customers. The entire customer journey, from initial Contact Center inquiry to product/ service delivery via their mobile app and every single touch point in between will be harmonized into one conversation, meaning the customer engages with your brand and not individual silo's within your organization.

BlueCrunch's innovative technology and solutions are trusted by Toyota, Lexus, EFG Hermes, Banque Misr, Zain, Ministry of Youth & Sports Affairs in Bahrain, Electricity & Water Authority - Kingdom of Bahrain. Their customer driven approach and disruptive agile development fits in well with the values and ethos of IST, making this alliance a very natural fit.

"For IST, adding mobile and portal channels to its existing CX portfolio (that includes: Contact Center, IVR, Email, Web Chat, Social Engagement, Chatbots, Task Routers, and more) will solidify IST's value proposition we can now offer our customers. By adding more customer touch points within the customer journey, we can now offer a truly Consistent end-to-end Customer Experience that will empower your organization to deliver a customer service that reflects your brand promises," Mohamed Fahmy, CEO, IST

"BlueCrunch's vision has always been to be the market-leading software house, integrating with IST helps us achieve this milestone, by enabling a regional expansion along with access to the latest technologies. The IST & BlueCrunch offerings compliment each other, providing both of our customers with an end-to-end customer engagement solution. We believe that IST's clients will greatly benefit from BlueCrunch's exceptional product portfolio and services," Mohamed Mounir ElHashemy CEO BlueCrunch

About IST

IST is an Award Winning Customer Experience (CX) Systems Integrator dedicated to delivering localized CX Solutions to all verticals within the Middle East, Turkey and United Kingdom. IST employs over 250 personnel, across seven countries, making IST the largest dedicated CX Solution provider in the region.

IST's portfolio of products and services include: Contact Center (Cloud, Hybrid or on-Prem), Customer Engagement Systems (Cloud or on-Prem), Contact Center Agent Desktops, Social Connectors for Contact Centers, Speech and Language (Arabic and English), Mobile Transactional Security, Digital Signage, Workforce Management, Workload Distribution, Customer Journey Analytics, and many more.

About BlueCrunch

BlueCrunch is a digital enabler specialized in innovative solution development. Our main objective is to assist brands and corporates interact with their customers and to enhance the customer experience.

BlueCrunch portfolio of products and services include Mobile Application & Web Development, e-Commerce, Game Development, Chatbots, VAS Solutions, FinTECH, UI/UX Design, Custom CRMs and Salesforce Management solution, amongst others.

Contact: Sherif Fahmy sfahmy@istnetworks.com ; +44(0)7904-744-406

