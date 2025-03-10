Isotopia Announces Official Commercial Launch of Isoprotrace® in Germany in Partnership with DSD Pharma

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia, a leading developer of innovative radio-pharmaceuticals, has officially launched Isoprotrace® in Germany. DSD Pharma, a trusted pharmaceutical distributor in Germany, will serve as the exclusive partner for the distribution of Isoprotrace® throughout the country, ensuring efficient, consistent delivery to hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres across Germany. This partnership also extends to the distribution of our Lutetium (177 Lu) Chloride n.c.a., further enhancing our portfolio of advanced cancer imaging and treatment solutions.

Isoprotrace® is a cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical product used for prostate cancer imaging. This multi-dose kit allows for the rapid and efficient preparation of Gallium (68Ga) Gozetotide solution for intravenous (I.V.) injection. After radiolabelling with gallium (68Ga) chloride solution, Isoprotrace® is indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive lesions in men with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:

Primary staging of patients with high–risk prostate cancer prior to primary curative therapy.

Suspected prostate cancer recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, after primary curative therapy.

Prostate cancer remains one of the most common cancers among men in Germany, with over 70,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Accurate imaging plays a crucial role in precise diagnosis and effective treatment planning.

"We are thrilled to be working with DSD Pharma to bring Isoprotrace® to the German market," said Tzachi Levy, GM of Isotopia's aseptic plant "Germany is a key market for Isoprotrace®, and we are confident that this collaboration will ensure the successful introduction and accessibility of this innovative product to healthcare providers across the country."

Dr. Susanne Dorudi, Managing Director at DSD Pharma, added, "We are proud to partner with Isotopia to introduce Isoprotrace® to Germany. This collaboration allows us to offer German healthcare professionals a groundbreaking imaging solution. We are excited about the potential impact of this product and look forward to its success in the German market."

Isoprotrace® has already been approved in the Netherlands and is expected to be available soon in over 10 EU countries. With a robust and reliable supply chain and a proven compliance record, Isotopia is committed to expanding patient access to this innovative product, while enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving treatment outcomes for prostate cancer.

About Isotopia

Isotopia is a leading innovator in the development of radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging and therapy. With a focus on providing top-quality, advanced solutions, Isotopia is committed to improving patient care through precision medicine.

About DSD Pharma

DSD Pharma is a well-established pharmaceutical distribution company operating in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, specializing in the distribution of cutting-edge healthcare solutions. With a strong network and profound expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, DSD Pharma partners with leading global companies to bring innovative products to the market.

