Isostatic Graphite Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 2.0 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Isostatic Graphite Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 2.0 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Isostatic Graphite Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 2.0 billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 7.8% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Isostatic Graphite Market

The global Isostatic Graphite Market is segmented based on Application Type and Region.

Based on application type - The isostatic graphite market is segmented into solar PV, semiconductor, EDM, and others. Solar PV is expected to remain the largest application area for isostatic graphite during the forecast period owing to the global push towards renewable energy sources, driven by concerns about climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions, leading to a substantial increase in solar PV installations. Solar energy is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy technologies, and it has been widely adopted in residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. In addition to that, isostatic graphite is valuable in the production of high-quality solar panels as it enhances energy conversion capabilities and the overall lifespan of panels.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for isostatic graphite during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

This region is home to some of the world's largest electronics and semiconductor manufacturers.

As demand for consumer electronics, communication devices, and other technology products continues to rise globally, the need for isostatic graphite in semiconductor production could contribute to the region's market dominance.

Isostatic Graphite Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

As the demand for electronic devices, smartphones, computers, and other technology products continued to rise, the semiconductor industry's growth drove the need for isostatic graphite.

Top Companies in the Isostatic Graphite Market?

The market is moderately concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. Major players in the market are focused on expanding their product portfolios to cater to a wide range of industries. To achieve this, these companies employ a multifaceted approach, including continuous R&D for specialized isostatic graphite grades, global expansion through strategic facilities and partnerships, vertical integration to secure supply chains and reduce costs, and collaborations with research institutions to stay technologically advanced. The following are the key players in the isostatic graphite market.

Mersen

Toyo Tanso

SGL Carbon

Tokai Carbon

IBIDEN

Nippon Techno-Carbon Co., Ltd.

Baofeng Five-star Graphite Co., Ltd.

CGT Carbon

Chengdu Carbon Co., Ltd.



