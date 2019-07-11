iSON Xperiences Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Rapid Growth in the African BPO Market

"iSON is bolstering its high-tech capabilities in digital areas such as analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well as fostering human talent that can implement the latest tech solutions," said Frost & Sullivan analyst Stephen Loynd. "The company is extremely knowledgeable about its clients and the specific objectives they have in terms of operations and in achieving the best possible CX. And it appears that iSON is well-poised to replicate its telecom industry success in other industry verticals."

iSON grew from a single-country, single-sector provider into a multi-sector company with core expertise and capabilities in telecom, banking & financial services, government, retail, education, manufacturing, and oil & gas. It evolved very early from a call center services provider to an end-to-end customer experience partner that aims to offers a seamless experience to end customers. Headquartered in Dubai, it has regional headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya; Lagos, Nigeria, Cairo, Egypt, Durban, South Africa; and New Delhi, India, with support from 18,000 employees in 30-plus centers across 16 countries.

iSON's platform is enabled for advanced digital capabilities such as AI-based chatbots with multi-channel integrations, and robotic process automation (RPA). It also features Big Data and social media analytics services as well as voice biometrics and speech analytics capabilities. The efficiency of its operations allow it to deliver a high level of omni-channel customer experience management (CEM). Meanwhile, it provides manual, assisted, and automated customer experience through voice and non-voice formats. Significantly, it offers services in locations that have not been tapped by other providers. For example, the company offers French clients services in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Chad, and Madagascar. These countries can generate as much as 30 percent cost savings and service levels comparable with centres in Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia.

"iSON's brand continues to grow in prominence. No other provider in this space is as closely associated with the 'Africa Rising' story as iSON Xperiences is," added Stephen Loynd. "The company is uniquely present all across the African continent—in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. And it obviously takes pride in promoting local talent. This company's strategy, along with its technology-based growth, has positioned it for further success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About iSON Xperiences

iSON Xperiences recognized for 2016 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership in West Africa by Frost and Sullivan and 2015 Great Place to Work for Best Practices and CSR is an empowering data analytics BPO with 18,000 employees across 16 countries in Africa, Middle East and ASEAN serving 500 million global consumers across Telecom, BFSI, Aviation, Fintech, new age companies. iSON has developed the expertise to manage end to end customer experience management through its 30+ Green field and state-of-the-art contact centres worldwide. iSON with its decade experience in Africa has ensure zero leakage independent of disruptions in technology, for FTSE100, S&P500 and CAC 40 companies from the computer technology, unified communications, telecommunications, financial services sectors, among others.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

