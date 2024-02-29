ISLE 2024 Opens in Shenzhen, Displaying Latest Technologies for Display, Audio-Visual, System Integration and LED

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2024, Asia's biggest exhibition for Smart Screen Display, Audio-Visual, System Integration and LED, opens on February 29th in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World).

Shenzhen is the world's celebrated display industry hub, and ISLE 2024 is within 30 minutes' drive to most of China's major LED factories. Converging complete industrial chain in display & integrated system, ISLE brings global buyers to latest products, easy factory research, networking opportunities at the one-stop platform.

ISLE 2024 hosted more than 1000 online and offline exhibitors, demonstrating AI-assisted display, XR, 4K and 8K Micro-LED, naked-eye 3D display, transparent Mini LED, 5G AV-over-IP applications, remote conferencing and streaming, live events, interactive display, digital signage, digital content creation and management with 80,000 square meters exhibition area.

For the 3-day event, the well-known brands will display their products and solutions, including Leyard, Unilumin, Absen, LianTronics, Ledman, AOTO, BOE, Skyworth, Cedar, Novastar and MAXHUB. The rental giant Gloshine, together with dozens of stage-show companies, will deliver a visual marvel through digital creativity and immersive experiences. Hundreds of new and innovative products will make their debut in ISLE 2024.

Together with leading associations like China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers Association, The organizer staged dozens of forums and workshops in the fields of virtual cinematography, XR broadcasting, IOT display, smart city, data fusion, big data display application.

With its host of top exhibitors and thought-provoking industrial forums, ISLE 2024 is not only a platform for commerce, but also a global stage for the industry to explore the future and integrate development.

The organizer has announced ISLE 2025 to be held in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World) from March 7-9, 2025.

Visit www.isle.org.cn to get updates and streams, on-site broadcasting as well as replays from ISLE 2024. The ISLE Online Showroom offers online exhibits searchable by category, brand and year of release at https://www.isle.org.cn/exhibits?lang=en

