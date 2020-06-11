iSimulate to Release Remote Control Module to Enable Distance-based Simulation

The Remote Control Module will have a strong impact on educators' possibilities of providing high-fidelity simulation training while travel restrictions are still in place and many people continue to work from home as much as possible. Looking at the long term, Remote Control will simplify the lives of healthcare educators and trainees living outside of metropolitan areas or in different countries, greatly enlarging the opportunity to run more high-fidelity simulations across distance under the concept of Remote-Controlled Distance Simulation (RCDS).

"Remote Control is the ideal solution to solving the challenge of not physically being in the same room, building or pre-hospital educational site while running simulations. The operator can now be located anywhere in the world – there is no limitation to the distance from the training site," says Bobby Syed, Chief Operating Officer of iSimulate.

Remote Control is easy-to-use with an intuitive set up. All it takes is a stable internet connection both at the control as well as at the trainee facility to connect the systems with an online-room code. The module works with the hardware already provided as part of the REALITi 360 Simulation Systems.

Special offers available during June

During the month of June, special offers are available to current and new customers. Please contact iSimulate for additional information and to find out more about how you can receive this module as part of a system upgrade.

Additional new features of the coming V10 REALITi 360 Product Release include:

New Premium Screen to simulate the ZOLL EMV+® Critical Care Ventilator

Easy switch between slider and spinner controls in REALITi 360

New ability to manually send a 12 lead print out directly from Control

About iSimulate and 3B Scientific

iSimulate was founded by Peter Mckie and Dr. Anthony Lewis in 2011 with the mission of providing effective, reliable and realistic simulation tools. The solution they developed together has revolutionized healthcare simulation training worldwide. In 2020, iSimulate became part of the 3B Scientific Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of anatomical models and a global supplier of innovative and reliable medical simulators for basic, advanced and specialty skill training. 3B Scientific is represented in over 100 countries worldwide with the mission to advance medical and healthcare delivery through the quality, breadth and global reach of relevant educational and simulation products.

To learn more about iSimulate, visit: www.isimulate.com.

To learn more about 3B Scientific, visit: www.3bscientific.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179570/iSimulate_REALITi_360_V10.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179571/iSimulate_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.isimulate.com



SOURCE iSimulate