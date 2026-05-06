ISG Middle East Reports Significant Improvements Across Site Safety, Compliance and Reporting Following innDex Deployment on Major UAE Project

Construction and fit-out firm cites real-time workforce visibility, automated compliance tracking and strengthened client reporting as key outcomes

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG Middle East has reported significant improvements across site safety, workforce compliance, and operational reporting following its deployment of innDex on a major construction project in the UAE. The results highlight how the business has moved away from manual, paper-based processes toward a controlled, data-driven approach to site management.

ISG's site in the Middle East.

Operating in one of the most competitive construction markets in the world, ISG has built a reputation for disciplined delivery, structured processes, and active risk and safety management. As the business expands into increasingly complex projects, the team continues to invest in systems that support predictable outcomes from planning through to handover. The deployment of innDex represents a significant step in that strategy.

Eliminating Manual Processes and Strengthening Compliance

Prior to deploying innDex, ISG's site teams managed workforce compliance through manual induction checks, paper sign-in records and spreadsheet-based document tracking. As projects scaled, the administrative burden on safety staff grew significantly, diverting attention away from proactive safety work.

With innDex in place, workers can only access site once their documentation, including Emirates ID verification, has been uploaded, reviewed and approved through the platform. The system automatically flags expiring documents and certifications, removing the need for daily manual checks.

Ross Hopwood, Head of HQSE, said: "Having the right controls in place gives us the knowledge and peace of mind by ensuring that the right people with the right competencies and the Right to Work checks are on our projects."

Kieran Campbell, Senior HSE Advisor, added that the change had freed up significant time previously lost to administrative tasks: "It was taking me away from my job. You're going around collecting everyone's Emirates ID, it was tedious."

Real-Time Workforce Visibility Supporting Faster Decisions

innDex provides ISG with instant access to accurate attendance and manpower data as workers pass through turnstiles each day. Project leadership no longer needs to manually gather figures from subcontractors or site managers.

Derek Maguire, Project Director at ISG, described the operational impact: "If I'm in a meeting and I need to know how many people are on site, I can just open up innDex. As of 8:00 AM, we have 300."

Worker Welfare and Legal Compliance

Worker welfare is a growing priority across the Middle East, and ISG is using innDex to monitor time and attendance patterns that could indicate fatigue or excessive working hours, enabling safety teams to intervene proactively with subcontractors.

This is particularly important given the UAE's strict legal framework governing construction working hours, including limits of 8 hours per day and 48 hours per week, a maximum of 2 hours daily overtime, and the mandatory Midday Break Law enforced between 15 June and 15 September. Violations can result in fines of up to AED 50,000 per inspection and, in serious cases, AED 1,000,000.

With innDex providing clear attendance visibility, ISG can monitor compliance against these limits and address potential breaches immediately.

Stronger Emergency Preparedness and Asset Management

The platform also supports ISG's emergency preparedness, replacing unreliable manual sign-in sheets with real-time attendance data that enables accurate roll calls. In parallel, innDex is being used to centrally manage plant, equipment, lifting gear, and other critical assets, with automatic tracking of certification expiry dates replacing spreadsheet-based record keeping.

Commercial Protection Through Credible Reporting

Beyond safety and operations, innDex has strengthened ISG's commercial reporting capabilities. Attendance data captured through the turnstiles generates auditable reports that can be produced instantly, supporting ISG's ability to justify manpower levels, demonstrate programme acceleration, and protect commercial positions during scope changes or client-driven acceleration.

About innDex

innDex is the ultimate construction site management platform, built by construction for construction. Designed to supercharge site teams and put control back in the hands of project leaders, innDex brings people, processes and data together in one powerful, connected system. Spanning workforce management, health and safety, assets and logistics, quality, sustainability and reporting, innDex digitises traditional construction processes to make them swift, simple and auditable, accessible anywhere, on any device. Trusted by some of the best names in construction, innDex helps main contractors, subcontractors, client organisations and site workers improve safety, governance, compliance and operational efficiency across projects of every scale. For more information, visit www.inndex.co.uk.

About ISG Middle East

ISG Middle East is a dynamic construction specialist that creates places where people and businesses thrive. Built on 20 years of delivery, their vision comes to life through partnership, trust, collaboration and open communication. ISG Middle East is proud to work with some of the world's most successful businesses, cities and institutions, embracing change to deliver the smart, resilient places of tomorrow.

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