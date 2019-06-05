ISG Forms Partnership with Thoughtonomy

ISG to help enterprise clients scale automation with Thoughtonomy's cloud-based solution

STAMFORD, Connecticut, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has expanded its automation ecosystem by forming a partnership with Thoughtonomy, a leading intelligent automation platform provider.

The partnership will give ISG clients access to Thoughtonomy's unique Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that combines software robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver automation resources straight from the cloud.

ISG is now partnering with five of the world's leading automation software companies to bring the benefits of business process automation to ISG clients. The firm helps clients become high-performing "Bot 3.0" enterprises, capable of quickly scaling automation across the enterprise.

"We are excited to be partnering with Thoughtonomy to help our clients accelerate the frictionless deployment of a digital workforce across front, middle and back-office functions," said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG.

"Our clients are looking to ISG for advice on how to quickly scale their automation programs," added Connors. "We see great potential in helping them do that with Thoughtonomy's innovative, cloud-based solution."

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm's ISG Automation business is one of its faster growing, reflecting strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation.

ISG Automation's portfolio of services includes robotic and cognitive automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of Centers of Excellence to scale automation across the enterprise, training and organizational change management and ongoing technical support and managed services.

"Enterprises across the globe are searching for a way to scale the business impact of automation strategies," said Terry Walby, CEO of Thoughtonomy. "This fundamentally requires a shift in mindset from adopting automation tools as a quick-fix tactic to one that recognizes the value of intelligent automation as a strategic asset that will drive long-term business transformation. By partnering with ISG's global team of experts, we can help leaders pinpoint the automation-based changes that will drive highest value and act on this insight at speed."

An ISG Insights™ study "Is Your RPA Program 'Bot 3.0' Ready?" found the majority of companies are at the beginning stages of deploying robotic process automation (RPA), with only 7 percent at ISG's highest level of maturity – Bot 3.0 – having expanded automation to multiple functions across the enterprise.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a UK-headquartered AI software company that enables organizations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS platform gives companies access to a pool of cloud-based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth, achieve a step change in efficiency and drive business transformation. Thoughtonomy was founded in the UK in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as New York and Austin, Tex., in the U.S. For further information, please see https://thoughtonomy.com/.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.isg-one.com



SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.