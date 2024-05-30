Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Worth USD 8.46 Billion to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market- (By Disease Class (Angina Pectoris, Myocardial Infarction), By Drug Class (Anti-dyslipidemic Drugs, Calcium Channel Blockers, Beta-Blockers, ACE Inhibitors, ARBs, Vasodilators, Antithrombotic Agents)), By Region, Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market is valued at US$ 6.07 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.46 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Ischemic heart disease drug treatments focus on returning the heart's blood flow to a normal state, which is frequently impaired due to narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. The heart can work better and have fewer heart attacks with the help of some medications.

The ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market is positively impacted by a number of factors, including an improving healthcare system, a growing population, an increase in the prevalence of heart disorders caused by obesity and insufficient physical activity, and a rise in healthcare expenditure. There is a rising need for effective treatments for ischemic heart disease due to the increasing incidence of potential danger such as obesity and diabetes. One of the other main reasons propelling the market forward is the increasing popularity of interventional medical treatments and the widespread use of anti-anginal drugs to treat ischemic heart disease (IHD) diseases.

In addition, The need for drugs associated with ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs is increasing as a result of dietary changes, elevated stress levels, and sedentary lifestyles. However, the ischemic heart disease drugs market is anticipated to be hindered by the high treatment costs and the frequent policy ambiguity around reimbursement.

List of Prominent Players in Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market:

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis International AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 6.07 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 8.46 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Disease, By Drug Class and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of the need to address hazards such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure is fueling the drugs to treat ischemic heart disease (IHD). Because cardiovascular problems are increasingly common as people get older, the demand is being driven in part by an aging worldwide population. Additionally, newer medications are more widely used because medical research is always improving treatment alternatives. One reason for the rise in the requirement for ischemic heart disease (IHD) drug treatments is the rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices, including sedentary habits and bad eating habits. Government campaigns to increase knowledge of cardiovascular health and growing healthcare spending, especially in developing nations, have also contributed to the increased availability of ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs.

Challenges:

The ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market is slowing growth due to pharmaceutical companies facing significant obstacles in bringing innovative medicines to market due to the high costs and stringent regulatory approvals of developing new IHD drugs. Also, when important IHD medications' patents expire, generic alternatives become more available, which might cut into the profits of branded pharmaceuticals.

A number of drugs have their market growth stunted because people are afraid to take them because of the dangerous side effects of ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs. Additionally, lifestyle changes and improvements in medical treatments lessen the need for medication therapy, which in turn reduces the need for ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market.

Regional Trends:

The North American ischemic heart disease (IHD) drugs market is anticipated to register a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disease, the well-developed healthcare system, which promotes the availability of cutting-edge treatments and propels the use of more recent, improved IHD drugs, novel technologies, new government programs, and growing healthcare costs.

Besides, Europe had a substantial share in the market because of many things, including a larger patient population in Europe, more heart illness cases, more people knowing about heart disease drugs, more cancer cases, the population becoming older, the number of cardiovascular diseases is on the rise, and the government is implementing measures that are beneficial in this region.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024 , Huma Therapeutics Limited and Bayer, two pioneers in the digital health and life sciences industries, respectively, introduced a revolutionary heart health screening tool to the Saudi Arabian market.

, Huma Therapeutics Limited and Bayer, two pioneers in the digital health and life sciences industries, respectively, introduced a revolutionary heart health screening tool to the Saudi Arabian market. In March 2024 , Seagen Inc., which finds, develops, and commercializes revolutionary cancer therapies, was acquired by Pfizer Inc. With a total enterprise value of almost $43 billion , Pfizer acquired all of Seagen's outstanding common shares for $229 in cash per share.

Segmentation of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD) Drugs Market

By Disease

Angina Pectoris

Myocardial Infarction

By Drug Class

Anti-dyslipidemic Drugs

Calcium Channel Blockers

Beta-Blockers

ACE Inhibitors

ARBs

Vasodilators

Antithrombotic Agents

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

