ISA Pharmaceuticals to Present Pre-clinical Data on its Protective SLP Therapy Against SARS-CoV-2 at the CIMT Annual Meeting

OEGSTGEEST, The Netherlands, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals, B.V., a clinical stage biotech company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting data evaluating the response to its T cell inducing SLP therapy against SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT), being held in Mainz, Germany on 3-5 May, 2023.

Presentation title: T cell inducing SLP vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 for protection of patients with spontaneous or therapy-induced B cell deficiencies

Session: Therapeutic Vaccination, New Targets New Leads, Tumor Biology & Interaction with the Immune System

Abstract Number: 167

Presenting Author: Esmé TI van der Gracht

Date & Time: Thursday, 4 May at 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm CEST

Abstracts are published and can be accessed on the CIMT website at https://www.meeting.cimt.eu/speakers-and-program

ISA's versatile synthetic long peptide (SLP®) immunotherapy platform is designed to elicit a strong and specific T cell immune response against a target, with the intention to clear an established infection. ISA106, a SARS-CoV-2 immunotherapeutic, consists of multiple SLPs derived from the S, N and M proteins, carefully designed for optimal immunogenicity, administration and manufacturability.

The presentation entitled 'T cell inducing SLP vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 for protection of patients with spontaneous or therapy-induced B cell deficiencies' demonstrates that ISA106 adjuvanted SLP therapy is capable of eliciting robust T cell responses in mice and reactivating robust memory T cell responses. These are demonstrable ex vivo in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from convalescent donors who recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection. The data confirms that further development of ISA106 is warranted to provide improved protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus-induced disease, in persons with spontaneous or therapy-induced B cell deficiencies, by inducing adequate anti-viral T cell immunity. These data further demonstrate the power of ISA's SLP platform to activate the immune system and generate strong and broad T-cell responses against specific targets of interest.

Dr Esmé TI van der Gracht, Immunology Scientist at ISA Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to be sharing data demonstrating the progress we are making with our SLP therapy targeting the highly transmissible and pathogenic SARS-CoV-2. The data support further development of ISA106 for the protection of immunocompromised people for whom currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are insufficiently protective."

About ISA Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancers in a collaboration with biotechnology company Regeneron. Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from cancers that over-express PRAME, chronic hepatitis B or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.

About CIMT

The Association for Cancer Immunotherapy CIMT is a member-based information and education platform that facilitates the knowledge exchange between academic and industry scientists, physicians and regulatory authorities who research and develop cancer immunotherapies. Since 2003, the CIMT Annual Meeting has connected the global cancer immunotherapy community in the heart of Europe. As the largest science-driven, not-for-profit event in Europe on cancer immunology and immunotherapy, CIMT invites international participants for high-level scientific exchange, collaboration and discussion focused on cancer immunotherapy. For more information on the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy, please go to www.cimt.eu

