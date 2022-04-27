ISA Pharmaceuticals to Present at Business Conferences in May 2022

OEGSTGEEST, The Netherlands, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., a clinical stage biotech company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that its representatives will be participating and presenting at the following business conferences in May 2022.

LSX World Leaders Congress

Date: 10-11 May 2022, London, UK

Panel Presentation by: Anton Mat, Director Business Development, ISA Pharmaceuticals

Title: Key Multi-Stakeholder Considerations In Early-Stage Commercial Deal-Making

Date & Time: Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 14.30pm BST

Bio€quity Europe

Date: 16-18 May 2022, Milan, Italy

Presentation by: Gerben Moolhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, ISA Pharmaceuticals

Date & Time: Virtual, pre-recorded presentation available any time via the partnering system

UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Date: 23-25 May 2022, New York, US

Presentation by: Gerben Moolhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, ISA Pharmaceuticals

Title: ISA Pharmaceuticals Company Presentation

Date & Time: Monday, 23 May 2022, 07.45am ET

If you would like to meet with the ISA Pharmaceuticals team at any of the above events, please contact us at the details provided below. For more information, please visit us at isa-pharma.com.

About ISA Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA Pharma has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancers in a collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from chronic hepatitis B infections, cancers that over-express PRAME, cancers caused by other HPV types than HPV16, or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.

About LSX World Leaders Congress

LSX World Congress gathers the founders and CEOs of innovative start-ups through to healthcare giants, and everyone in between. It represents the breadth and depth of the cutting-edge research and technology driving the advances in the industry right now and in the near future.

It is an industry-leading gathering with qualified 1:1 partnering at its core, connecting the biotech, healthtech and medtech industry c-suite with the sector's most active pharma, investors and health technology BD&L teams, R&D leaders, KOLs and top tier service companies who are driving the sector forward.

About Bio€quity Europe

Bio€quity is the industry's premier international showcase for financial dealmakers and pharmaceutical executives to assess and network with rising biotechs. More than 80 hand-picked companies will present their stories and participate in the thought-leading program. The European Congress on Biotechnology is the leading congress for academic and industrial biotechnologists in Europe.

About UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Three-day conference bringing together investors and 100+ companies across the healthcare services and life sciences sectors for presentations as well as thematic panels, and concurrent one-on-one and group meetings.

SOURCE ISA Pharmaceuticals