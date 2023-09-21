Is New Crypto Presale Meme Kombat The Next 100x Stake to Earn Gaming Meme Coin?

New York, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stake-to-earn gaming token Meme Kombat (memekombat.io) today launches a new crypto presale in what is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of the year.

First-of-its-kind crypto project, Meme Kombat lets you wager on battling meme characters using a decentralized Web3 infrastructure, with a premium on trust and transparency.

Bet on battling meme characters in the Meme Kombat Arena - will Meme Kombat token be the next meme coin price to 100x?

The folks at Meme Kombat realize that blockchain is uniquely well-suited for merging betting, memes, and gaming, bringing together three crypto uber trends to create a singular killer project.

You can buy Meme Kombat ($MK) now for $1.667 and start staking and earning straight away. The annual percentage yield (APY) is 112%.

The gaming fun starts when the project goes live with the launch of Season 1, immediately after the presale ends.

Season 1 will feature 11 meme characters, with players able to bet on whoever they fancy in the battles by, for example, backing the favorite or playing the odds.

According to the Meme Kombat roadmap, Season 2 is scheduled to start in December 2023.

A security audit of the project smart contract is being carried out and will be published on the website shortly.

With a relatively modest $10 million hard cap raise target to hit given the size of the opportunity, there really is no time to waste for investors in getting up to speed on Meme Kombat.

Get ready for 10x gains when Meme Kombat token lists on decentralized exchanges.

https://x.com/Meme_Kombat/status/1704686195962188244

A first for crypto: meme-infused stake-to-earn meets stake-to-bet, doxxed founder

In addition to earning income from staking, platform participants will be able to use the same tokens to bet on the outcome of battles between meme characters in the Meme Kombat Arena.

Leaderboards will rank the best players, providing another source of winner rewards. All winnings will be paid in the $MK token.

With so many meme characters to play with, there will be more than enough of them to appeal to all stripes of meme coin degens.

However, as well as being based on a good idea, a project also needs a team that can execute it. Here, Meme Kombat has another winning card – founder Matt Whiteman is doxxed. The smart contract audit will also be published on the website shortly.

Whiteman is also the project lead and is chief operations officer of North Technologies, an NFT trading and analytics platform based in the Netherlands.

A project manager by trade, Whiteman has 20 years of experience in process design and improvement. He is passionate about Web3 and building products from scratch.

Verifiable team credentials stand in stark contrast to the practice of many crypto projects, where undoxxed teams proliferate, requiring investors to conduct laborious due diligence and open their capital to unknown risks when backing a project.

There are no such worries where Meme Kombat is concerned. It is also nice to see that the project has a physical address – Weesperstraat 61, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

By all accounts, Meme Kombat is already piquing interest in Web3 circles, no doubt helped by Whiteman's existing presence in the sector via his COO role at North Technologies.

https://x.com/Meme_Kombat/status/1704488749726626149

Welcome to the Meme Kombat Arena – how it all works

At the center of the ecosystem are automated battles between various meme coins, with all the outcomes determined transparently on-chain for tamper-resistant results.

By deploying cutting-edge AI technology, battles are brought to life in an engaging format for a captivating and unpredictable gaming experience.

AI allows for vivid and engaging battle imaging through dynamic visualization. The technology also makes sure that battle sequences are randomized and unpredictable. Battles are, therefore, not just exciting but also always fair.

Bear in mind too, that because Meme Kombat runs on the Ethereum blockchain, real-time updates allow battle outcomes, wagers and rewards to be reflected instantly for all to see.

Meme Kombat staking rewards for time staked and engagement on the platform

Meme Kombat's innovative system makes staking and wagering easy to do using $MK, the native token of the platform. Winners receive $MK tokens in addition to the opportunity to win a variety of valuable prizes.

At the core of the gaming economics is a staking system with a difference. Through long-term staking, token holders can earn passive income in the form of an annual percentage yield.

However, the level of income earned depends not just on the length of time staked but also the amount of engagement on the platform.

The staking mechanism is automatic for all presale buyers, with rewards earned throughout the presale. After the presale ends, presale stakers can re-stake their tokens via the claim page.

Tokens can be removed from staking after the end of the presale, but those who do so will forfeit the rewards earned during the presale period. Staking rewards compound daily.

The current annual percentage yield (APY) is 112%. The dynamically updated yield will appear in real-time on the website three to four weeks after the presale has begun, according to the Meme Kombat whitepaper.

Importantly, only staked tokens can be used for wagering, thereby encouraging long-term commitment to the project.

As the platform grows in size and network effects kick in, the value of the ecosystem will grow, boosting the value of the Meme Kombat token as buyers drive up its price.

Blockchain, AI and meme fusion plus liquid staking is a heady brew

Fifty percent of the total token supply is being sold in the presale, 30% for staking and battler rewards, 10% for community rewards, and 10% for decentralized exchange liquidity. Total token supply is 12,000,000.

The global online gambling market is seeing explosive growth, and blockchain technology is powering the charge. In 2022 the industry market size was $63.5 billion, according to Grand View Research, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 11.7% between 2023 and 2030.

Through its fusion of blockchain, AI, and memes, Meme Kombat is doing something genuinely novel and innovative.

Aside from the technology, there is the financial innovation that means the ecosystem will appeal to the same demographic that has made liquid staking the hottest sector in crypto.

Liquid staking allows, for instance, stakers on the Ethereum blockchain to in effect free up the value of their coins by creating a new asset with claims on the underlying staked asset.

Meme Kombat is a little different but is based on a similar idea, so even though the coins are staked, they can still become 'economically active' by being used as stakes in wagers.

Gaining exposure today to the Meme Kombat token opens up a world of meme-powered game-based gambling and dual-purpose staking that earns yield and while simultaneously taking the form of a betting stake. There truly is nothing else like Meme Kombat on the market.

Priced at $1.667, Meme Kombat token can be purchased today with ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20 versions).

