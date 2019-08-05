IRYStec Announces Departure of CEO Simon Morris and Appointment of Dr. Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard as Acting CEO

IRYStec is leading the introduction of a new class of image processing technology. IRYStec's multi-disciplinary team of researchers and engineers have developed the world's first lightweight software based intelligent content rendering engine. This innovative technology addresses some of the most challenging automotive display issues with the ability to positively impact the lives of millions of people.

"It has been my great pleasure to be IRYStec's CEO. We reached many notable milestones and built a first-class software development team in Montreal", said Simon Morris.

"We support his decision to retire for personal reasons, we thank Simon Morris for his contribution and dedication to IRYStec and we wish him the best", said Dr. Yassini-Fard, IRYStec Software, Chairman of the board and acting CEO. "IRYStec has a solid foundation with a strategic focus on the automotive industry and the board and I are committed to ensuring execution and continuity during this transition", he added.

Dr. Yassini-Fard has been IRYStec Chairman of the Board since January 2019. He is a serial entrepreneur, innovator, philanthropist, and author known as the Father of Cable Modem. Dr. Yassini-Fard holds an Honorary Ph.D. from West Virginia University and Merrimack College; as well as an equivalent MBA from General Electric's Financial Management Program. Dr. Yassini-Fard is a member of the Lane Department Academy and West Virginia University Academy of Distinguished Alumni.

About IRYStec Software Inc.

IRYStec Software Inc. is leading the development of perceptual display processing technology for Automotive OEMs. IRYStec's Perceptual Display Platform Vision (PDP Vision) is the world's first software development kit (SDK) that intelligently adapts the displayed content to the ambient light and panel technology and is personalized according to the effective age of the driver's eyes; ensuring superior in-vehicle visibility and a safer, more heat and power efficient in-car viewing experience. IRYStec's PDP Vision is customizable, scalable and integrates seamlessly into the primary automotive display systems – instrument clusters and infotainment displays. Incorporated in 2016 with offices in Montreal and Ottawa, Canada and sales offices in Europe, Japan and Korea, IRYStec was a winner of the 2016 Silicon Valley Forum's World Cup Tech Challenge, Fundica 2016 winner, TiEcon Canada 2017 winner, a graduate of Creative Destruction Lab 2018, and a CiX Top 20 for 2018.

IRYStec PDP Video: https://youtu.be/KrPa0nFKVjQ



