IRRAS: Q4 Report 2019 - Invitation to Conference Call and Audiocast

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q4 2019 interim report (which will have been published earlier on the 14th at 08.00 a.m. CET). The presentation will be held in English.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46 8 56 64 27 03

Rest of the world: +44 33 33 00 92 67

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/irras-q4-2019

Speakers: President CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., CCO Will Martin and CFO Sabina Berlin

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS currently markets and sells its IRRAflow and Hummingbird product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is Certified Adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone +46-8- 121-576-90.

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President and CEO

ir@irras.com

Europa

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-95-02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/q4-report-2019---invitation-to-conference-call-and-audiocast,c3021693

SOURCE IRRAS