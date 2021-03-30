IRRAS publishes annual report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

IRRAS's annual report 2020 has today been published on the company's website.

The report is available on: https://investors.irras.com/en/reports-presentations

The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

