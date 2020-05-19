IRRAS has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and publishes prospectus

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (publ) ("IRRAS", or the "Company") announces that Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee has approved the Company for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list. In connection with the list change from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list the Company has prepared a prospectus that has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on IRRAS' website, www.irras.com, and will be available on SFSA's website, www.fi.se.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is 20 May 2020. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is 19 May 2020.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IRRAS). Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, or phone +46-8-121-576-90.

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President and CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-95-02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 19 May 2020, at 17:00 CET.

