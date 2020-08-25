IRRAS Granted Sixth Patent for Hummingbird ICP Monitoring Product Line from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 10,687,720 B2 for "Automatic Air Management System."

"The air management system that is protected by this newest patent drives the innovation that Hummingbird brings to the ICP monitoring space," added Will Martin, President and Chief Commercial Officer of IRRAS. "Hummingbird uses this air system to calculate a patient's intracranial pressure and provides the most accurate ICP measurement of any commercially available system. We look forward to expanding our US launch of the product family throughout the remainder of 2020 and are working towards an EU launch.

"The patent covers claims involving an automatic air management system that is used to measure intracranial pressure (ICP) via an air pressure catheter that is placed within a patient. The patent, which provides protection until 2035, is part of a family of patents and patent applications protecting the core mechanism of action of the Hummingbird ICP Monitoring System. This product family includes the Hummingbird Quad, the only multi-lumen access bolt that combines ventricular drainage, parenchymal ICP, and sites for the placement of two additional probes, and Hummingbird Solo, the most accurate and easiest to use parenchymal ICP monitor for which IRRAS recently announced the first successful patient treatment.

"We are pleased to strengthen our intellectual property portfolio with the addition of our sixth U.S. patent for Hummingbird," said Adam Sampson, Vice President Product Excellence of IRRAS. "When combined with the robust patents for our IRRAflow system, this patent bolsters and expands protection of IRRAS' product portfolio, the most innovative in neurocritical care."

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

CEO

ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46 73 951 95 02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on August 25, 2020 at 10:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-granted-sixth-patent-for-hummingbird-icp-monitoring-product-line-from-united-states-patent-and,c3179156

SOURCE IRRAS