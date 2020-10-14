IronNet Named "Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year" by 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Recognition validates aggressive innovation in threat detection and product integrations for Collective Defense

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. , the leader in Collective Defense and Network Detection and Response (NDR), today announced that its IronDome Collective Defense solution has been named the winner of the "Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year" award. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from more than 20 different countries.

Collective Defense is an operational strategy for real-time threat intelligence sharing. Cyber anomalies are detected by IronDefense, IronNet's NDR behavioral analytics solution, correlated using IronDome, and then shared in real time across industry peers in a secure environment. This helps member organizations better prioritize and respond to cyber threats and reduce the overall impact of attacks.

"Today's cyber attackers are innovating faster than defenders can respond, and traditional threat detection and intelligence sharing need to rise to that challenge," said Bill Welch, Co-CEO of IronNet. "Our breakthrough approach of combining behavioral detection with real-time threat sharing and collaboration with Collective Defense represents a significant modernization in threat intelligence for the cyber landscape."

This recognition validates IronNet's aggressive innovation in network detection and response, including enhancements to IronDefense and IronDome that offer customers:

Advanced threat detection in the cloud: Cloud-native visibility and threat detection that leverages AWS and Azure logs to deliver behavioral detection of cyber threats.

New and enhanced behavioral analysis-based detection, which identifies suspicious and potentially malicious behaviors across a range of attacker techniques including lateral movement, encrypted traffic analysis, denial-of-service, and more.

Seamless integrations with existing SOC ecosystem tools including SIEM, SOAR and other response tools that help security teams deliver faster mean-time-to-response and increase the effectiveness of their existing cybersecurity investments.

"With cyber threats created daily, and existing threats constantly evolving, the ability for industry peers to collectively defend against exploits is a true industry breakthrough that promises to neutralize the effectiveness of threats," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "IronNet's unique approach and innovative platform can significantly improve visibility across the threat landscape and amplify detection efficacy within an organization's network environment. Congratulations to everyone at IronNet on winning our 'Overall Incident Response Solution of the Year' award for 2020."

This marks the most recent in a number of recognitions IronNet has received, including the Fortress Cyber Security Award , CRN 2020 Emerging Vendor Award , and Innovative Product of the Year for Threat Detection by the UK-based Cyber Security Awards.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. Follow IronNet on Twitter and LinkedIn.

