IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) Grand Finale is Here

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is very excited to announce the final battle of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC). The Iron World is taking place between November 16 and December 16 and many traders have already started registering.

The Grand Finale of IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship is promising to be one of the most exciting competitions held by the leading broker. IronFX has excelled one more time by delivering a great trading competition with many cash prizes for each round. The event follows the broker's impressive expansion during the last year, despite the global pandemic.

How to enter the Iron World

Traders can participate in the Grand Finale by opening an account and funding it with the minimum amount of $5000. Each trader will need to choose their own nickname before they start trading. The three winners of the semi-final will get to register and fund their account with a minimum of $1,000.

Cash Prizes from a $1 million prize pool

In every round, winners received cash prizes from the $1m prize pool.* In the final round, 3 winners will get cash prizes from the final $800,000 in the prize pool:

$500,000 cash prize $200,000 cash prize $100,000 cash prize

An IronFX representative said: "We are very pleased with the attention we received and the number of traders who registered to the championship. We are committed as always to continue delivering valuable and rewarding services to our clients."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

