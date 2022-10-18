IronCore Labs Mentioned in Gartner® Report on Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced today that Gartner® has identified the company as one of the vendors in the public key infrastructure (PKI) and cryptography space in the 2022 report "Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility."

"SaaS Shield helps software companies prepare for massive changes to best practices in cryptography as quantum computers get more powerful," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. "It's important for companies to prepare now for what will one day be a major upheaval across industries. Our solutions make this a matter of a simple configuration change rather than a Y2K-sized coding effort."

The Gartner® report "Preparing for the Quantum World With Crypto-Agility" by Mark Horvath, Brian Lowans and Joerg Fritsch states that a "Failure to migrate to new quantum-safe cryptographic algorithms can leave application and data security at risk of compromise. Security and risk management leaders must prepare for 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks by merging cryptographic upkeep with DevSecOps."

Cloud software companies turn to the IronCore Labs SaaS Shield solution for a wide range of crypto-agile application-layer encryption benefits that include:

Data segmentation with different keys

Support for multiple KMSes across providers

Automatic handling of key rotation

Configurable changes to algorithms and key sizes

Quantum-computer safe algorithm options

Customer-held key options per data segment

Developer-proof integrations that move choices from developers to security personnel

SaaS Shield is an application security encryption platform that protects sensitive data wherever it lives. Learn more and try it out on the IronCore Labs website.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs (https://ironcorelabs.com), the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, offers products that help software developers and businesses rapidly add data protection and application-layer encryption into the heart of their software. Whether navigating Privacy Shield challenges, GDPR mandates, customer security requests, or just handling sensitive data safely, IronCore Labs removes the traditional obstacles to keeping data private and secure, while accelerating time to market for advanced security features.

