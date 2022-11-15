IronCore Labs Launches Advanced Searchable Encryption Features

Searchable application-layer encryption with Cloaked Search allows companies to encrypt sensitive data stored in search services like OpenSearch and Elasticsearch

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IronCore Labs, the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, announced the release of the next generation of Cloaked Search, the encrypted search proxy that secures data in Elasticsearch and OpenSearch.

Cloaked Search drops in as a proxy between your app and Elasticsearch or OpenSearch. (PRNewsfoto/IronCore Labs)

"The new features we've added to Cloaked Search allow current and future customers to expand their usage of application-layer encryption and protect sensitive data in their search services," said Patrick Walsh, CEO of IronCore Labs. "Companies need to search over personal information, messages, and confidential files, which makes their search service a prime target for attackers. Unfortunately, that data is almost always under-protected. Cloaked Search fixes this problem."

Cloaked Search encrypts the sensitive data before it goes to the search service. Only those with the correct key are able to search over the data. To unauthorized users without the key, including cloud platform administrators, the search index holds meaningless data.

Cloaked Search drops in front of the most popular search services in use today, including Elasticsearch and OpenSearch. It can be configured to protect any fields and indices desired.

The next generation of Cloaked Search from IronCore Labs includes:

Batch Indexing: Batch indexing is supported for Elasticsearch and OpenSearch, in addition to the already supported single-document indexing. Batch indexing provides a smoother onboarding process and increases performance for customers indexing many documents at once.

Multi-index support allows customers to search across multiple protected indices in a single query. Subdocument Support: Object field type support allows customers to utilize nested data structures within a JSON document. Fields are able to hold and protect sub-documents, allowing for richer indexing and search use cases.

Allows queries to be made using advanced JSON syntax for more granular search abilities and flexibility. Performance Enhancements: Improvements in the Cloaked Search product have decreased indexing times for documents.

Free trials are available and can be found here along with pricing information.

About IronCore Labs

IronCore Labs (https://ironcorelabs.com), the leading provider of data security for modern cloud applications, helps software developers and businesses backstop their apps so bugs and breaches aren't catastrophic. By adding data protection and application-layer encryption into the heart of their software, companies can become crypto-agile (ready for quantum computers), leverage strong encryption without turning the data dark, and resolve problems with international data transfers.

