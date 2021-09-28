Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Size Growth to Shore Up with a CAGR of 3.7% During the Study Period 2018-30 in the 7MM | DelveInsight

28 Sep, 2021, 18:30 BST
DelveInsight estimates that Oral Ferrous Products (OFPs) occupy the maximum chunk of the Iron Deficiency Anemia market share with gross revenue of USD 79 million in the 7MM in 2018, which is forecasted to increase by 2030.
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) Market report offers comprehensive coverage of the current treatment practices, pipeline drugs, Iron Deficiency Anemia market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Iron Deficiency Anemia market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).
Some of the key takeaways from the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market report:
- The total Iron Deficiency Anemia prevalent population in 7MM was 30,829,734 in 2020. Moreover, DelveInsight estimates that the IDA prevalence is anticipated to increase by 2030.
- DelveInsight IDA epidemiological analysis demonstrated that Japan had the highest IDA prevalence in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 39% of the total 7MM prevalent cases in 2020.
- Females account for the maximum number of diagnosed prevalent cases as compared to males.
- The United States occupies the largest IDA market share in the 7MM, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the study period (2018–2030).
- Japan accounted for the smallest Iron Deficiency Anemia market share of the 7MM IDA market.
- The current Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapeutics market comprises iron supplements (oral, intravenous), iron in dietary supplements, surgery and iron therapy or blood transfusion.
- According to DelveInsight, the market share of oral iron products (including OTC and approved) is more significant than that of IV iron treatments, although the sales produced by IV therapies are higher.
- Key Pharma and biotech players, including MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis, Rockwell Medical, among others, are proactively working in the Iron Deficiency Anemia therapy market.
- DelveInsight analyzes that the entry of novel oral iron supplements with fewer side effects, an increasing IDA prevalence, and increasing malaria cases are going to majorly add to the growth of the Iron Deficiency Anemia market size.
Iron Deficiency Anemia: Overview
Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia that is characterized by a lack of iron; this can be majorly due to low consumption of iron, or blood loss, the inability of the patient's body to absorb iron, blood loss, comorbid condition, and others.
Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology
IDA is often underdiagnosed and undertreated, as some people may not have any symptoms at first; however, it accounts for approximately half of all the global Anemia cases. The Iron Deficiency Anemia market report puts forward the IDA epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Iron Deficiency Anemia Prevalent Cases
- Diagnosed Iron Deficiency Anemia Prevalent Cases
- Total Treated Iron Deficiency Anemia Cases
- Gender-specific Iron Deficiency Anemia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
- Pathology-specific Iron Deficiency Anemia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases
- Age-specific Diagnosed Iron Deficiency Anemia Prevalent Cases
- Severity-specific Diagnosed Iron Deficiency Anemia Prevalent Cases
Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market
The goal of Iron Deficiency Anemia treatment is to increase iron intake in the body via an iron-rich diet and oral iron supplements that can help treat the majority of mild-to-moderate IDA cases. DelveInsight analyzed that in the 7MM, approximately 9,266,923 patients received first-line oral therapies in 2020. The second-line oral medications available in the Iron Deficiency Anemia market comprises Oral Ferrous Products (OFPs) such as Feraccru (Accrufer) and Auryxia (Riona). These are the most common treatment options and constitute approximately 10-15% of the total IDA market share. In cases where the first and second line of therapies fail to produce outcomes, IV iron therapy is administered.
Iron Deficiency Anemia Marketed Therapies
- Auryxia (Riona/ KRX-0502/Ferric Citrate): Akebia Therapeutics
- Feraccru/Accrufer (Ferric Maltol/ ST10): Shield Therapeutics
- Feraheme/Rienso (Ferumoxytol): AMAG Pharmaceuticals
- Monofer (Iron Isomaltoside 1000/ Monoferric/ ferric derisomaltose/ NS-32): Pharmacosmos
- Therapeutics
- Ferinject/Injectafer (Ferric carboxymaltose/ VIT-45): Vifor Pharma
- Venofer (Ferric Oxyhydroxide/Iron Sucrose): Vifor Pharma/American Regent
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Landscape
The Iron Deficiency Anemia market landscape is anticipated to change during the forecasted period attributable to the launch of emerging therapies and the influx of several Pharma and biotech companies in the IDA market during the forecasted period of 2021–2030. The recent launch of Accrufer in July 2021, a therapy by Shield Therapeutics in the US market for the treatment of adults with low iron stores, projects a rich and promising picture of the IDA market with demand for novel therapeutic agents rising in the coming years.
Iron Deficiency Anemia Pipeline Analysis
MPB-1514: MegaPro Biomedical
IDAX (IHAT-02): Nemysis
Triferic: Rockwell Medical
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market: Drivers and Barriers
An increase in the IDA prevalence is a major driving force behind the surge of the IDA market size growth in the coming years. Further, the condition is also a result of other health-related factors such as pregnancy, cancer, or IBD that is adding to the burden. The Iron Deficiency Anemia market has also witnessed an increase in the clinical trial activity with novel therapeutic assets in the investigation in different stages of development, which is further expected to bring different therapies in the market. The Iron Deficiency Anemia market is a volume-driven market and there exist lucrative opportunities for the drugs to get the broader label which will provide a larger window for the drugs to act.
However, the IDA market appears to be dominated by cheap prescription and OTC drugs, and DelveInsight estimates an increase in the volume of the generics in the market that is going to pose a challenge in the uptake of novel IDA pipeline therapies. However, available oral iron products usually take a long time to show results, have side effects, are less efficient and IV drugs require physical visits of patients to health care centres with chances of injection site reactions, side effects and iron overdose; this paves way for Pharma companies to take advantage and tap opportunities present in the market and develop a neon-Drugs oral drug with less GI side effects, better absorption and efficacy, less dosing frequency, and good tolerability.
Scope of the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report
Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)
Study Period: 2018-30
Key Companies: MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis, Rockwell Medical, and others.
Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Pipeline Therapies: IDAX, Triferic, MPB-1514, and others.
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies
Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Iron Deficiency Anemia emerging therapies
Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.
Case Studies
KOL's Views
Analyst's Views
Table of Contents
|
1
|
Key Insights
|
2
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Overview at a Glance
|
4
|
Executive Summary of Iron Deficiency Anemia
|
5
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6
|
Patient Journey
|
7
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8
|
Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
|
9
|
Country Wise-Epidemiology of Iron Deficiency Anemia
|
10
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment
|
11
|
Unmet Needs
|
10
|
Key Endpoints of IDA Treatment
|
12
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Emerging Therapies
|
13
|
Prescription or Over the Counter Drugs (Rx/OTC)
|
14
|
Non-Drug Iron Supplements
|
15
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia: 7 Major Market Analysis
|
16
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Unmet Needs
|
17
|
Attribute analysis
|
18
|
IDA Market Access and Reimbursement
|
19
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Drivers
|
20
|
Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Barriers
|
21
|
SWOT Analysis
|
21
|
KOL Reviews
|
22
|
Appendix
|
23
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
24
|
Disclaimer
|
25
|
About DelveInsight
