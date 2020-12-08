IRLAB strengthens patent protection for Phase IIb/III drug candidate mesdopetam

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) announced today that the World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO, has published a new patent application concerning drug candidate mesdopetam (IRL790). This composition of matter patent may extend the market exclusivity of mesdopetam by up to eight years compared with the current patent protection. WIPO also published an International Search Report (ISR) and a patentability statement, Written Opinion (WO), in conjunction with the publication of IRLAB's patent application. Mesdopetam is currently being evaluated in a clinical Phase IIb/III study for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias in Parkinson's disease, PD-LIDs, with the objective to increase daily "good ON-time".

As part of IRLAB's continuous intellectual property work, the company has applied for a patent to strengthen the strategic protection of mesdopetam. The drug candidate mesdopetam has previously been granted patents in all major markets globally. This new published patent application relates, inter alia, to a new salt of mesdopetam that is intended to be included in the final pharmaceutical product. From the ISR and the patentability written opinion (WO), it appears as the new salt in the patent application meets the three necessary requirements; novelty, inventiveness and industrial applicability.

"The now published patent application is part of our continuous strategy to strengthen the intellectual property around our drug candidates, development portfolio and innovations. If this new patent application is granted in the forthcoming national application phases, exclusivity for mesdopetam may be protected by two strong patent families into the 2040s, benefitting patients and other stakeholders," says Nicholas Waters, CEO at IRLAB.

The ongoing clinical Phase IIb/III study with mesdopetam is a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the effect of mesdopetam in patients with Parkinson's disease affected by troublesome dyskinesias. The study has started in the US and parallel application processes to regulatory authorities and ethics committees are ongoing in selected European countries.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Waters, CEO

Phone: +46 730 75 77 01

E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

