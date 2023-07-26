Irish EdTech, SEAtS Software celebrates their expansion into the Australian market

SYDNEY and DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAtS Software, an Irish Education Success Software company, has officially marked their expansion into the Australasian market at Enterprise Ireland AN/Z's Annual Business Lunch in Sydney earlier this year. The lunch was attended by Irish Government Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Simon Coveney, along with Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; H.E. Tim Mawe, Ambassador of Ireland to Australia; and Consulate General of Ireland to New South Wales, Rosie Keane.

L-R: H.E. Tim Mawe, Ambassador of Ireland to Australia; Dr. Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary General at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Carol Gibbons, Enterprise Ireland Head of Regions and Local Enterprise; Andrew Behan, SEAtS Software Australia Business Development Lead; Ciara Reilly, SEAtS Software Australia Marketing Lead; Simon Coveney T.D, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment; Rosie Keane, Consul General of Ireland to New South Wales; David Eccles, Enterprise Ireland Director Australia/New Zealand.

SEAtS Software is known for being the first to develop and use intelligent AI tools to rapidly surface potential underlying issues affecting student wellbeing, retention and outcomes at the scale and speed large institutions need. The SEAtS platform has expanded to include surfacing actionable scheduling and space utilisation insights to drive sustainability and energy cost reductions across campus. They currently support a number of leading institutions across Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

With the expansion, SEAtS hopes to partner with more institutions in the region to improve student success outcomes and campus management processes. In collaboration with their strategic partners, SoftwareOne, SEAtS' modern education technology enables institutions to reach their goals. Benefits include improving access and inclusion, student engagement and student retention, as well as enhancing campus systems and sustainability.

Commenting on the expansion, SEAtS CEO Noel Dooley said "SEAtS success and expansion is further evidence of the global application and benefits of our software for universities, colleges, schools, and their students. We would like to thank Enterprise Ireland and our local partners for their invaluable support and assistance."

"The response to the value that SEAtS Software can provide to third level institutions and their students in the local market has been really positive and we expect great success for them here. The higher education market in Australia and New Zealand is highly competitive, especially for international students, so being able to offer a superior support experience for students is a great advantage" said Enterprise Ireland's Judith Harrington, Market Advisor in Digital Technologies.

SEAtS are now supporting multiple employees working within the region, with a goal to recruit more as their operations grow.

About SEAtS Software

SEAtS build education success software to manage learning, wherever it happens. Whether in the classroom, lecture hall, or online; our mission is to empower our customers to help their students and learners to achieve to their true potential and best possible student experience on a safe and sustainable campus environment that embraces and supports diversity. SEAtS is a Microsoft Education Alliance and Gold Preferred Solution Partner.

Find out more: www.seatssoftware.com

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is Ireland's national export agency. With over 30 offices worldwide, our local sectoral specialists work with customers to understand their unique challenges and match them with Irish suppliers that can deliver leading edge products and services.

Our goal is to simplify and enhance the purchase process for customers and build successful, long-term business relationships between international companies and Irish suppliers.

Find out more: www.irishadvantage.com

Contacts:

Australia - Ciara Reilly, +61493495207, creilly@seatssoftware.com



UK & IRE – Rodrigo Osorno, +353 834 235 917, rosorno@seatssoftware.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161036/SEAtS_Software.jpg

SOURCE SEAtS Software