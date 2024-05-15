IRIS Software Group Unveils IRIS Elements Central Business Review, Client Dashboard Module

LONDON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the Accountex show in London, IRIS Software Group, a leading global software provider of accounting, edtech, HR and payroll solutions, today unveiled IRIS Elements Central Business Review, a new client dashboard module for its IRIS Elements cloud software platform. This module will help IRIS Elements users facilitate advisory conversations with their clients and is available for demo for the first time at IRIS' stand, 940, at Accountex.



Available in May 2024 for early adopter customers, IRIS Elements Central Business Review is a unified dashboard that leverages client accounting data to display a range of key performance indicators (KPIs) and real-time updates. With this dashboard, accountants will be better equipped to conduct financial performance health checks with clients, reducing the time spent switching between different bookkeeping tools, running ad hoc reports, and referring to multiple spreadsheets.



Mark Chambers, Managing Director for Accountancy at IRIS commented: "In today's age of rapid digital transformation, clients are seeking quick, real-time insights and advice from their accountant. With businesses generating increasing amounts of financial data across disparate software systems, it's more important than ever to invest in interoperability. At IRIS, we want to ensure our Elements customers have access to consistent, accurate data to meet, and exceed, these evolving client expectations."



This module is made possible through IRIS' agile software design and API architecture that extracts and transforms external data from third-party applications and bookkeeping tools – allowing for desktop and cloud applications to intelligently communicate back and forth (bi-directionally) and synchronise data in real-time. The first version of the module will provide full integration with Xero, and future versions will be able to pull third-party data from a wider ecosystem of vendors including all the major bookkeeping products.



IRIS Elements is a cloud-based platform, so this new module will be constantly enhanced and updated in real-time. This cloud functionality also establishes a centralized hub of current and historical data across various sources, allowing for improved data quality, query performance and a comprehensive view of trends over time.



Chambers continued: "The battleground for modern businesses is data and IRIS is on a mission to help our customers stay future-facing with cutting-edge technologies, such as machine learning, pattern recognition, workflow inspection, and natural language processing. We will continue to help our accountancy clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys by exploring and integrating new technologies with user experience and security top-of-mind."

Notes to editors:

IRIS Elements' Hybrid by Design brings together desktop and cloud for a seamless experience, enabling accountancy customers to cope with complex compliance tasks in one place, with one client list between desktop a cloud. This is a distinctive technological implementation, as it allows cloud and desktop to work together. IRIS has developed specific bridging technology that keeps the two systems synchronised at all times, providing customers with an ability to stage their transition into the cloud.

In 2023, IRIS Elements won ' Cloud Innovation of the Year ' at the UK IT Industry Awards and ' Cloud Vendor of the Year ' at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organizations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organizations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-three of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognized as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

