IRIS Software Group Deepens its Commitment to Customer Service

Chief Customer Officer, Dave Burns, will lead a new, unified, and global Customer Success function to create greater value for IRIS customers

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global provider of accounting, education management, HR and payroll solutions, is adding enhanced value for its customers with the appointment of Dave Burns as Chief Customer Officer and the launch of a new, centralised Customer Success function. This evolution underscores IRIS's unwavering commitment to delivering value, building stronger customer relationships, and ensuring seamless support across the customer lifecycle.

Introducing a Centralised Customer Success Function

IRIS's new Customer Success function will bring together exceptional customer-facing resources from across the business into one cohesive global team. This team will collaborate closely with IRIS' Account Management, Renewals, Product, Marketing, and Customer Service teams to engage with customers at every stage of their journey.

This evolution will ensure:

Customer Centricity : Increasing touchpoints, engaging customers at critical 'moments that matter', and enhancing the overall customer experience.

: Increasing touchpoints, engaging customers at critical 'moments that matter', and enhancing the overall customer experience. Effectiveness : Unifying IRIS' Customer Success teams and touchpoints.

: Unifying IRIS' Customer Success teams and touchpoints. Consistency : Establishing a unified approach across products and customer lifecycle stages.

: Establishing a unified approach across products and customer lifecycle stages. Measurability : Expanding customer-centric, outcome-based KPIs to drive impact.

Through an aligned and optimised approach, IRIS's new Customer Success function will manage the entire customer lifecycle and help customers better understand their progress, achievements, and outcomes.

Expanding Customer-First Focus with Executive-Level Leadership

Dave Burns, an existing IRIS executive and newly appointed Chief Customer Officer, brings a deep understanding of customer needs and IRIS's product portfolio from his previous role as interim Chief Revenue Officer at IRIS Software Group. With over 25 years of global software and services expertise, Dave has a proven track record in customer retention and success, honed at industry-leading organizations such as Accenture, SAP, ServiceSource (acquired by Concentrix) and JPMorgan. In his new role, he will oversee a unified team and collaborate closely with global leaders across client-facing teams to deliver a seamless customer journey.

"At IRIS, our customers are our top priority. We design and improve our products based on customer feedback and we strive to deliver exceptional customer experiences throughout our customers' end-to-end lifecycle," said Dave Burns, newly appointed Chief Customer Officer at IRIS Software Group. "The launch of this new Customer Success function is just another way that IRIS is continually working to ensure our customers have a seamless and convenient experience from start to finish. We are excited about this evolution and confident it will significantly benefit both our customers and IRIS."

IRIS is an active member of The Institute of Customer Service and a 2025 award finalist for the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards in the categories of 'Employee Engagement Strategy' and 'Customer Satisfaction Innovation.'

Media contact:

IRIS Software Group

news@irisglobal.com

About IRIS Software Group:

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

