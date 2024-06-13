IRIS Software Group Adds Welsh Language Option to Staffology HR

New language addition will support inclusive and legally compliant business operations

LONDON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the CIPD Festival of Work tradeshow, IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a global provider of accountancy, edtech, HR and payroll solutions announced the release of a Welsh language version of its widely-used cloud-based software, Staffology HR – adding to its existing language options: British and American English, Italian, Spanish, French and German.

Stephanie Coward, Manging Director of Human Capital Management (HCM) at IRIS said: "With the launch of this new Welsh language feature, Staffology HR continues to support businesses in creating global, inclusive and efficient work environments. IRIS is dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its clients, allowing them to rest easy with ongoing compliance updates to focus on higher-priority tasks: managing and growing their businesses."

With today's update, businesses using Staffology HR can easily toggle between seven supported languages. Created in partnership with LinguaSkin, the Welsh language option is now available to more than 1,400 businesses of all sizes.

As hundreds of thousands of UK organisations plan to expand internationally with 87% planning further global growth over the next year – today's functionality will support compliance with regional legislation and broaden global inclusivity and accessibility, helping HR professionals adhere to the Welsh Language Standards and ensure compliance with the Welsh Language Act. Moreover, it will enable Welsh employees to access the platform in their native or preferred language, anytime and anywhere.

Helen Pugsley, The Welsh Language Commissioner's Senior HR Officer, said: "Staffology HR is a fantastic system, and we are delighted that IRIS has provided us with software in the Welsh language. We collaborated closely with the team and feel that our feedback has been genuinely valued. Our staff have responded positively to the software, and we would highly recommend it."

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

IRIS continues to expand its innovative solutions through strategic partnerships, enhancing its comprehensive suite of offerings and progressing in its mission to prioritise interoperability:

Since January 2024 , IRIS' partnership with Circular Benefits provides a comprehensive health and wellbeing package to software users, including health, hospitality and retail discounts, educational resources, reward and recognition options and discounted access to fitness programmes and specialist health consultants.

, IRIS' partnership with Circular Benefits provides a comprehensive health and wellbeing package to software users, including health, hospitality and retail discounts, educational resources, reward and recognition options and discounted access to fitness programmes and specialist health consultants. In November 2023 , IRIS teamed up with DocuSign to offer a complete electronic signature solution, streamlining HR processes and automating document workflows from onboarding paperwork to confidential employee agreements.

, IRIS teamed up with DocuSign to offer a complete electronic signature solution, streamlining HR processes and automating document workflows from onboarding paperwork to confidential employee agreements. IRIS partnered with Eloomi in July 2023 , to deliver essential learning and development functionality through its Learning Management System.

, to deliver essential learning and development functionality through its Learning Management System. Further, IRIS' partnership with Rotageek in October 2022 , brings smart workforce management solutions aimed at improving productivity, profitability and employee satisfaction through advanced scheduling tools, such as its AI-driven forecasting engine and Autoscheduler button.

These recent collaborations are the latest in IRIS' ongoing commitment to software interoperability: helping HR teams connect disparate HR software and applications from a singular, all-in-one solution. With connected data exchange and management, IRIS helps HR teams support every stage of the employee lifecycle – from hire to retire.

Today's Welsh language Staffology option will be available for demonstration at IRIS' stand (D31) at the CIPD Festival of Work.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-three of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.

