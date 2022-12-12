IRIS Connect Releases a New White Paper: Towards Unity - Professional Development for the Next Generation

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new IRIS Connect white paper brings together the latest evidence from the domains of cognitive science, classroom teaching and professional development and discusses how small changes to teacher professional development will make a big difference for learners.

Background

We must raise a generation of adaptive, compassionate experts able to meet the challenges of the next 50 years. Imagine if every child, irrespective of where they were born, their innate abilities, academic or vocational preference, reached their full potential. Imagine the world they could build and the challenges they could address.

We stand at an inflection point where, for the first time, the education system has a clearer understanding of what needs to be done.

What does the research base tell us?

In a nutshell, we can now say with some confidence that interventions like classroom technology, reduced class sizes, or even brand new schools may be nice to have, but are not associated with significant improvements in learning outcomes. Rather, the evidence points clearly to the importance of three interconnected factors:

1) A set of increasingly well defined learning experiences delivered by

2) An unbroken chain of expert teachers who are supported by

3) Evidence-informed professional development

This inspiring new white paper explores:

The nature of teaching expertise

The benefits and challenges of instructional coaching through the lens of cognitive science

The underlying mechanisms of effective professional development

The role of technology in scaling instructional coaching and other modalities such as collaborative learning and reflection.

Unity PD - a road map to reach every teacher with effective PD

Download this free white paper to discover more: Towards Unity - Professional Development for the Next Generation

About IRIS Connect:

IRIS Connect provides research-based professional development opportunities at scale for teachers to achieve excellence in all education settings from primary and secondary schools to colleges and universities, in the UK and worldwide.

For more information: www.irisconnect.com

If you have any questions about this white paper, please contact: marketing@irisconnect.co.uk

