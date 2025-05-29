Iridium and Syniverse Partner to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to Mobile Network Operators Worldwide

MCLEAN, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, today announced a new partnership with Syniverse, the world's most connected company®, to support the rollout of Iridium NTN DirectSM service with mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide. Through this partnership, Iridium NTN Direct is integrating with Syniverse's global platform, making it easy for MNOs to keep their customers continuously connected everywhere on the planet.

According to GSMA's 2025 Industry Survey, 85% of MNOs planning to pursue non-terrestrial network (NTN) service are seeking a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) solution that extends their coverage globally. As part of 3GPP Release 19, Iridium NTN Direct will provide truly global, standards-based direct-to-device (D2D) and narrow-band Internet of Things (NB-IoT) messaging and SOS for consumer devices, automobiles and industrial applications in agriculture, transportation, logistics, energy and utilities.

The combination of MNO requirements and Iridium NTN Direct capabilities makes it the ideal solution. With Iridium NTN Direct, MNOs will know they have a reliable partner with a fully deployed, owned and operated satellite constellation, unmatched coverage, globally coordinated mobile satellite services (MSS) spectrum, and a history of providing reliable safety of life services.

"We're building the backbone of the global D2D movement, the right way and with the right partners as we prepare for on-air testing with MNOs and chipmakers in the coming months," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch. "The integration of Syniverse's system with the Iridium® network will give MNOs a simple path to expand their footprint to the entire planet."

"Satellite networks are becoming a natural extension of the mobile ecosystem, and our role at Syniverse is to make that transition seamless," said Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Syniverse. "By integrating Iridium NTN Direct into the global mobile framework using standards-based, carrier-grade systems, Syniverse is simplifying deployment, ensuring consistency and security, and accelerating access to non-terrestrial connectivity."

For more than 35 years, Syniverse's leadership in mobile interoperability and clearing services has played a key role in enabling MNO adoption for satellite integration, which includes seamless customer roaming, authentication and billing functions. Their system serves approximately 600 carrier customers directly in 170 countries worldwide and connects over 830 mobile operators with their global IPX backbone. Fully 3GPP-compliant and standards-based, Syniverse ensures fast deployment, helping operators confidently unlock new markets.

Iridium NTN Direct stands out among Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) and NB-IoT services by offering MNOs an unmatched combination of truly global coverage, reliability and capability. 3GPP Release 19 is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, and the first Iridium NTN Direct connected devices are planned to be available in 2026.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations, and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2024, Iridium acquired Satelles and announced the Iridium Satellite Time and Location service. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services, and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on its current expectations and the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities, benefits and availability of the Iridium NTN Direct service. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding the development and marketing of the Iridium NTN Direct service, the company's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 13, 2025, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time. There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

