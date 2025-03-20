BEIJING, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 12, the authoritative market research firm iResearch released a report named 2024 Consumer AR Glasses Market Dynamics and Industry Trend Insights, providing a comprehensive analysis of the development status, technological evolution, and competitive landscape of China's consumer AR glasses market. Meizu, leveraging its leading advantages in optical waveguide technology, AI empowerment, and full ecosystem development, tops the list of the "Five Leading AR Glasses Brands". Meizu secures a first-tier position in both sales volume and brand influence for AR glasses, and leads the technological development trend in the smart glasses industry.

In 2024 Q4, the strong performance of its new products, StarV Air2 and StarV View, directly boosted industry sales growth, solidifying Meizu's first-tier position. The brand leads the industry in technological capabilities, market share, and user experience, offering consumers superior product choices.

From a segmentation perspective, Meizu's AR glasses with optical waveguide solutions ranked first-tier in sales in 2024. On Douyin, Meizu also secured a top-tier position in brand performance. Notably, according to 2024Q4 data, Meizu captured 41.5% market share in the ¥2,000-2,999 price segment across China's major AR e-commerce platforms, ranking first in the industry and demonstrating formidable competitiveness.

In brand influence, Meizu's leadership is further validated by report data. From September to December 2024, the Meizu brand achieved record highs in the Baidu Search Index and News Index, with its moving daily average of the News Index reaching 2,546, far surpassing market averages.

The report also evaluates the technological evolution path of AR glasses. iResearch regards optical waveguide technology as the future of consumer AR glasses, citing it as the most technically challenging yet effective solution. Meizu and other brands have launched optical waveguide AR products, potentially accelerating an industry inflection point.

Anticipating this technological development trend of AR glasses, Meizu began to invest heavily in optical waveguide R&D as early as 2021, emerging as the earliest and most committed Chinese manufacturer to this technology. After mass production and two product iterations, Meizu now leads domestically in price, technology, sales, etc.

Meizu's products currently boast the industry's highest product maturity. As the first company to achieve truly wearable AR glasses with optical waveguide technology, its StarV Air2 model has undergone two iterations and validation by 50,000 users, earning universal acclaim for its appearance design.

The StarV Air2 pioneers scroll wheel interaction in design, aligning with user habits, and adopts nanoimprint optical waveguide technology to minimize the rainbow effect to industry lows. It also introduces custom tempered glass technology, further solidifying its leadership in the AR field and achieving generational leadership in AR.

iResearch concludes that companies excelling in cross-device synergy, developer scale, and data assets will dominate future AR competition.

Through Flyme AIOS, Meizu has seamlessly integrated smartphones, AR glasses, and smart cars, delivering a multi-device, full-scenario, and immersive ecosystem experience. It is the only AR glasses player with full-ecosystem capabilities in the AR glasses sector, unlocking vast potential for future smart living.

Moreover, large model applications are comprehensively elevating AR glasses' value. Currently, among China's top 25 XR companies, 24 have adopted AI technologies, with over 96% embracing AI large models. "AR+AI" has become a defining characteristic of the industry's next phase. Meizu also stands out as a leader in AI large model applications.

The company's self-developed Flyme AI large model collaborates with top third-party models like Alibaba Cloud's Tongyi Qianwen, ByteDance's Doubao, and Baidu's ERNIE Bot, while also integrating DeepSeek's large model to build an AI-empowered ecosystem. Meizu's AR glasses support large-model A&A dialogues, meeting minutes summary extraction and other functions through AI voice assistant interactions, providing users with more convenient and smart AI services. Coupled with Meizu's ecosystem synergy, AI capabilities are shared across devices, ensuring consistent AI experiences across scenarios for users.

iResearch points out in the report that full-stack technology leaders like Meizu are capable of balancing the ecosystem construction of open collaboration and vertical integration, and they hold unique competitive edges in value in hardware synergy, exclusive application content ecosystems, and multi-scenario closed loops of user data. Such companies will dominate future markets.

It's worth to mention that Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

According to data and industry trend analysis in the iResearch report, Meizu's StarV AR glasses series serves as a benchmark for technological innovation. Meizu is to elevate China's consumer AR glasses industry, bringing augmented reality into daily life and providing users with smarter and more convenient digital experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646125/image_5031974_23813148.jpg