Ireland's first medicinal cannabis clinic 'MEDICANN' is now open for patients

Medicann, the award winning medicinal cannabis clinic is launching the first clinic in Ireland, and are now accepting patients who wish to know if they are eligible for treatment with this natural medication. The new clinic covers all conditions treatable with medicinal cannabis, and not just those recognised by the Medical Cannabis Access Programme in Ireland.

Through a virtual appointment, via our secure tele-health portal we can establish if you are eligible to be prescribed medicinal cannabis which comes in various forms flowers, oils and topical creams to help patients.

With an experienced team of local specialist consultants, Medicann's first clinic opened in 2019.

Gary Whipp, CEO of Medicann Ireland said "When medicinal cannabis first became legalised in the UK back in 2018, early on I saw the potential it had to improve the quality of life for patients and we have been providing access to this natural medication for patients that are eligible for the last 4 years. As the first clinic to launch in Ireland, we know patients have been waiting for local access to this medication, and we are very much looking forward to helping patients manage their condition better, and improve their quality of life under the guidance and help of our specialist Doctors here at Medicann"

Research shows that medicinal cannabis may be helpful for treating a variety of conditions including chronic pain, mental health and female conditions such as endometriosis. It is also prescribed to patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, and may help to alleviate symptoms such as sleep problems, improving spasticity and alleviating pain.

In Ireland, there are currently more than 9,000 people diagnosed with MS, and through the governments Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme, qualifying patients can apply for funding to cover the cost of medicinal cannabis.

Patients have been able to register their interest by visiting www.medicann.ie since August.

