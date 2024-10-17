Ireland to host the 28th TCI Global Conference

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the conclusion of the 27th TCI Network Global Conference, held in Chihuahua, northern Mexico, Ireland has received the baton to host the global cluster meeting in 2025.

During the handover ceremony to Ireland, John Hobbs, of Munster Technological University, Ireland, expressed his excitement for the upcoming global cluster conference, referring to the groups of companies that share objectives and resources.

"We are very excited to host the next conference in Ireland. Clusters have proven to be a key instrument in transforming our economies, and in 2025 we hope to further strengthen the alliances we have built here in Chihuahua," said Hobbs, who is also a member of TCI Network.

Hobbs highlighted Chihuahua as a model for cluster organization to spur economic development across various industries and as a platform for sharing best practices.

"What we saw in Chihuahua is a clear example of how clusters can catalyze change. This conference has been an extraordinary platform for sharing good practices, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue," he said.

Departing TCI Network President Merete Daniel Nielsen also stressed the opportunities for development and the discussion of critical future topics, such as global collaboration, artificial intelligence, and the reshoring of supply chains, or nearshoring, among others.

She also praised the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua for its organization and the synergies achieved between the private and public sectors.

"I don't know where to start or end because they've truly been a strong example of what clusters can accomplish. Without the collaboration of institutions and cluster managers, the level and quality of what we've seen here would not have been possible. Chihuahua is a best-practice case we can all be proud of," she said.

Nielsen reflected on her experience as head of TCI Network, noting that her departure as president highlights the potential these initiatives hold for economic and industrial development.

"This is my final handover, as I've been president of TCI Network for six years. I will carry this place in my heart because to me, it is a testament to the power of clusters and the transition they represent," she remarked.

"For the first time in TCI, we now have two countries collaborating on organizing the next conference. We are very eager to welcome everyone to Ireland.", she finally stressed.