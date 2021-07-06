Ireland Data Center Market by Investment to Reach USD 3.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Ireland data center market report.

Ireland data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.47% during the period 2020−2026. Ireland data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 24 existing data center and 12 upcoming facilities spread across 3 cities including Dublin and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In Ireland , favorable climatic conditions, an abundance of renewable energy, low latency, increased government support, and excellent fiber connectivity to mainland Europe and the US to drive Ireland's data center market. The country hosts major hyperscale operators such as Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft. Dublin is the leading data -center market in Ireland with 20 unique colocation data center facilities accounting for over 89% of the existing power capacity. Other cities such as Cork and Belfast, and among others will witness increased investment over the next few years. The Grange Castle Business Park in Dublin is a hub for data centers with Google, Microsoft, Interxion, CyrusOne, and EdgeConneX having data center facilities in the business park. Microsoft and EdgeConneX plan to build additional data centers in the business park. In 2020, Ireland generated over 40% of its total energy via renewable energy sources and expects to reach 70% by 2030. Echelon Data Centres, a new entrant is developing an on-site substation which will connect with Irish wind turbines, to power its DUB20 data center. Cloud service providers constitute the bulk of the demand for wholesale colocation providers in Ireland , constituting around 75–80% of the overall colocation demand. Many cloud providers also plan to have self-built data centers in the country over the next few years.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Ireland

Facilities Covered (Existing): 24



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12



Coverage: 3 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Ireland

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 12 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ireland-data-center-market-2025

Ireland Data Center Market – Segmentation

In Ireland , the rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase the implementation of cloud servers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to increase in the implementation of IoT-related technology.

, the rise in digital transformation strategies and the adoption of cloud computing by enterprises are likely to increase the implementation of cloud servers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to increase in the implementation of IoT-related technology. Lithium-ion batteries are likely to slowly replace VRLA battery-based UPS systems in hyperscale facilities in Ireland . Digital Realty is to expand its Dublin data center facility and has adopted 2N and N+1 redundant UPS system.

. Digital Realty is to expand its data center facility and has adopted 2N and N+1 redundant UPS system. The market in Ireland is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of free cooling systems for a maximum of 8,000 hours per year. For example, CyrusOne's Dublin I data center facility equips N+1 free cooling air-cooled chillers and CRAH units of N+25% redundancy.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Dublin

Other Cities

Ireland Data Center Market – Dynamics

Increase in data volumes in Ireland have driven businesses to adopt cloud-based services. Over the next few years Irish businesses expect to witness an increase in data volume over 70%. Over 60% of business organizations have adopted public or private cloud infrastructure for at least one service, which expects to reach 80% during the forecast period. Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing center with the presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, and IBM. Cloud service providers constitute the bulk of the demand for wholesale colocation providers in Ireland, constituting around 75–80% of the overall colocation demand. Amazon Web Services invests in three cloud data centers in Ireland that are likely to be operational in the next two to three years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Submarine Cable Investment

Government Support boosting Data Center in Ireland

5G Deployment and IoT leading Edge Data Center Deployment

High Procurement of Renewable Energy Sources

Ireland Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dublin



Other Cities (Cork & Belfast)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/ireland-data-center-market-2025

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub Contractors

Arup Group

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Designer Group

Future-tech

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Mercury Engineering

Mace Group

M+W Group

PM Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Trane Technologies

Vertiv

Investors

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

EdgeConneX

Echelon Data Centres

K2 Data Centres

Facebook

T5 Data Centers

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence