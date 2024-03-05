IRBM Expands Global Reach in Drug Discovery with New Boston Office

Strategic Growth and Increased Visibility Set to Enhance IRBM's Leadership Position

ROME, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRBM, an integrated drug discovery Contract Research Organization (CRO), announces its global expansion with a new office in Boston, Massachusetts, a cornerstone for biotechnology and drug discovery. This strategic initiative underscores IRBM's dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration within the life sciences sector, aiming to harness Boston's dynamic biotech ecosystem for the accelerated development of therapies that address unmet medical needs on a larger scale.



Expanding IRBM's global reach, the Boston site will enhance direct interactions with partners, collaborators, and the broader scientific community across the United States and internationally. This move reinforces IRBM's mission to improve health outcomes through innovative research and an integrated, collaborative approach to drug discovery.

Matteo Liguori, CEO of IRBM, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "Opening our first international office in Boston marks a significant milestone in IRBM's journey, reflecting our commitment to advancing science and health on a global scale. We are excited to be part of Boston's vibrant biotech ecosystem, which will support us in facilitating new collaborations and accelerating our contributions to drug discovery and the scientific community."

In tandem with the opening of the Boston office, IRBM is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website (https://www.irbm.com/), which offers a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. The website provides detailed insights into IRBM's research, capabilities, and partnership opportunities, reflecting the company's efforts to improve engagement with the global scientific community, partners, and the public.

The introduction of IRBM's Boston office and the launch of its redesigned website signify major strides in the company's global outreach and digital engagement. IRBM welcomes current and future collaborators and partners to arrange a visit to the new Boston location and to explore the updated website, actions that underscore IRBM's commitment to advancing health through scientific innovation and partnership.

About IRBM

IRBM is a global leader in drug discovery, boasting a unique model of conducting all research at a single site, fostering unparalleled agility and efficiency from concept to candidate. This model facilitates rapid breakthroughs while minimizing setbacks. With a history of contributing to four approved drugs, IRBM is powered by deep collaborations and decades of expertise from leading global institutions. IRBM's comprehensive in-house capabilities assist partners in achieving key milestones and progressing towards clinical readiness, positioning them as a major player in driving innovation across the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.Top of Form

Website: https://www.irbm.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354912/IRBM_Logo.jpg