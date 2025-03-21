Iraq's First: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Baghdad Waste-to-Energy Project Marks a Step towards a More Sustainable Future with SUS ENVIRONMENT Support

BAGHDAD, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2025, the groundbreaking ceremony for Iraq's first waste-to-energy project was successfully concluded in Baghdad. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched the construction ceremony. Eric Zhan, CEO of SUS INTERNATIONAL, delivered the speech.

The Prime Minister congratulated the start of the implementation of the waste-to-energy project, which is part of the government's plans to transition to clean and renewable energy. He pointed out that "today marks the beginning of a new era in waste treatment according to a model that is the most modern in the region and is consistent with our approach to confronting climate change and environmental pollution."

The waste-to-energy project is located in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The project has a designed processing capacity of 3,000 tons per day, with 3 incineration lines, and is equipped with a 100MW steam turbine generator set. The total investment of the project is approximately 500 million USD. It will generate 780 million kWh of green electricity annually, which can meet 10 million people's electricity demand. It will also create approximately 500 local job opportunities.

"SUS ENVIRONMENT will leverage the advanced technology and rich experience to shape the project as a pioneering model. We will join hands with all parties to solve waste issues and contribute to environment conservation in Iraq." Eric Zhan said in his speech.

The local officials, including Haider Mohammed Makkiya, Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Ziyad Ali Fadel, Minister of Electricity, Abdul Alawi, Governor of Baghdad and Ammar Mosa, Mayor of Baghdad as well as representatives of Chinese-funded enterprises in Iraq, attended the ceremony.

About SUS ENVIRONMENT

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the world's largest provider of waste incineration equipment and technology, as well as one of the top three investors and operators of waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks) globally.

As of December 2024, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 10 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 89 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 287 waste-to-energy plants across the world, comprising 532 incineration lines, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.

