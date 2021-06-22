IR expands Microsoft Teams and Zoom solution with extended cloud alarms

SYDNEY, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (ASX:IRI) the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has released extended cloud alarms to enhance support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

This new experience management functionality builds on initial support for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, by enabling:

Faster troubleshooting and problem resolution to increase user satisfaction.

Streamline operational efficiency and reduce unnecessary noise with improved alert management.

Proactively prevent issues by quickly identifying and addressing the root cause.

"The hybrid workplace is the new norm, and tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom are critical to enabling this," said James Brennan, Head of Collaborate Products at IR. "It's even more critical organizations can ensure their users have a quality experience from wherever they are. This extended alarm functionality makes it quicker and easier for our customers to manage experience and the evolving complexities of their environments."

Extended cloud alarms are a unique alerting capability available as part of the Collaborate suite of solutions. This enhanced functionality includes comprehensive alerting features, including simplified rule creation for complex scenarios, tagging to group related alerts, human-readable rules and notifications, and severity classification to assist with prioritization and escalation.

This release continues IR's innovation strategy, powered by the hybrid-cloud Prognosis platform, that enables the delivery of continuous enhancements to customers.

Extended cloud alarms for Microsoft Teams and Zoom further strengthens the IR Collaborate solution suite. With the ability to manage multi-vendor UC environments efficiently and proactively from a single view, IR is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity for customers to ensure they can deliver a high-quality experience to all users.

